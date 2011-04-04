RSS
Домашні фінанси
Міняйло
Форуми
/
Все про гроші: інші
фінансові ринки та послуги
/
Ринок банківських послуг
/
Байки про банки
і не тільки....

Байки про банки і не тільки....
  #<1 ... 935936937938
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 25 чер, 2020 23:54

  greenozon написав:
  flyman написав:пропоную (СЕП по ІВАNу)
Украгаз (0)
Сбербанк (0,1%)
Кредобанк (0,2%)
.....

Форвард 0
УкрСиб 0

уточнення по
Кредо - 0% (до 10 000 грн за 1 проводку, можна Н раз в день)


Як що Ви преміум клієнт то набагато більше в Кредо.
Ethereum
 
1
Повідомлення Додано: П'ят 26 чер, 2020 10:23

Re: Байки про банки і не тільки....

Знатоки просветите.
В этом месяце 30 число - рабочий банковский день или нет?

Сиречь, кредитки гасить нужно сегодня или во вторник еще нормально будет?
escobar
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлення Додано: П'ят 26 чер, 2020 10:25

  escobar написав:Знатоки просветите.
В этом месяце 30 число - рабочий банковский день или нет?

Сиречь, кредитки гасить нужно сегодня или во вторник еще нормально будет?


Вторник, до 23-50 нормально.
Повідомлення Додано: П'ят 26 чер, 2020 14:09

  Ethereum написав:
  greenozon написав:
  flyman написав:пропоную (СЕП по ІВАNу)
Украгаз (0)
Сбербанк (0,1%)
Кредобанк (0,2%)
.....

Форвард 0
УкрСиб 0

уточнення по
Кредо - 0% (до 10 000 грн за 1 проводку, можна Н раз в день)


Як що Ви преміум клієнт то набагато більше в Кредо.


я власне коли писав то мав на увазі пакет VIP
а які деталі у вас, колего
greenozon
Повідомлення Додано: П'ят 26 чер, 2020 15:59

Re: Байки про банки і не тільки....

В другой теме народ уже начинает нервничать из-за влияния скандала с Wirecard на работу украинских банков.

Я сам далеко не эксперт, скорей просто заинтересованный пользователь. Но всё же до скандала даже и не слышал про эту фирму ни разу. У группы Wirecard AG есть отдельное подразделение предоставляющее услуги платежного сервиса разным финтехам, но оно самостоятельно в плане финансов и банкротство самой группы напрямую на его работу не влияет.

Нарыл статью на эту тему
https://sifted.eu/articles/wirecard-saga-fintech/
There have been whispers that the Wirecard scandal is emblematic of an over-hyped fintech market that has been given a free pass to side-step regulatory rigour, and will weaken the sector.

There have also been fears about possible disruption to Wirecard’s fintech clients — which include Revolut, Pockit, Soldo and Curve — who rely on the German tech-darling for card issuance, account top-ups and other e-money services.
...
This is because most fintechs clients operate under Wirecard Card Solutions (WCS) — an FCA-regulated, UK-based entity headquartered in Newcastle, rather than Munich-based Wirecard AG.

Although WCS sits inside the Wirecard group, WCS is an entirely independent subsidiary that has its own board, regulatory and accounting standards. WCS is also financially self-sufficient; it recorded a £2.5m pre-tax profit in 2018, according to Companies House Filings.

That means that in the worst-case scenario that Wirecard AG goes bust, WCS can continue operating as an issuer, says payments expert David Parker.
...
Meanwhile, insiders at Revolut say the company begun migrating away from Wirecard’s various entities six months ago over concerns about the integrity of the wider group.
Mind the gap.
You can't go over your budgets if you don't check!
vitaliy_berdinskikh
Повідомлення Додано: П'ят 26 чер, 2020 16:29

  Ukrainian написав:Неактуальна інформація
Місто банк пропонує 5% у грн і 1% в дол

Зато юридичным особам подняли ставки до 16,5%
Мінімальна сума вкладу 10 000 грн
Может, Мисто от жары перепутал файлы?
Жадность и Отвага!
lubopytnaya
1
Повідомлення Додано: П'ят 26 чер, 2020 16:39

Но для постоянных клиентов физических лиц есть программа лояльности:

Програма лояльності для постійних вкладників АТ «Місто Банк»
- дозволити пролонгувати депозитні вклади, що закінчились на умовах залучення коштів від фізичних осіб на депозитні рахунки затверджених протоколом КУАП № 88 від 11.06.2020р.

Умови пролонгації:
мінімальна сума вкладу 1 000,00 грн
Максимальная ставка 15,50% на год
Жадность и Отвага!
lubopytnaya
1
Повідомлення Додано: Суб 27 чер, 2020 09:34

  lubopytnaya написав:
  Ukrainian написав:Неактуальна інформація
Місто банк пропонує 5% у грн і 1% в дол

Зато юридичным особам подняли ставки до 16,5%
Мінімальна сума вкладу 10 000 грн
Может, Мисто от жары перепутал файлы?

Все верно, за депозиты юр лиц банки не платят мзду фонду грабування
1
Повідомлення Додано: Суб 27 чер, 2020 12:42

банк урезал кредитный лимит на сумму которую не успел потратить в текущем месяце (пару сотен гривен), наверно решили что я много ел в текущем месяце,
подскажите как пропетлять
Повідомлення Додано: Суб 27 чер, 2020 13:51

  J написав:банк урезал кредитный лимит на сумму которую не успел потратить в текущем месяце (пару сотен гривен), наверно решили что я много ел в текущем месяце,
подскажите как пропетлять


а звать как банк?
IMPRINTER
9
5
2
  #<1 ... 935936937938
