В другой теме народ уже начинает нервничать из-за влияния скандала с Wirecard на работу украинских банков.
Я сам далеко не эксперт, скорей просто заинтересованный пользователь. Но всё же до скандала даже и не слышал про эту фирму ни разу. У группы Wirecard AG есть отдельное подразделение предоставляющее услуги платежного сервиса разным финтехам, но оно самостоятельно в плане финансов и банкротство самой группы напрямую на его работу не влияет.
There have been whispers that the Wirecard scandal is emblematic of an over-hyped fintech market that has been given a free pass to side-step regulatory rigour, and will weaken the sector.
There have also been fears about possible disruption to Wirecard’s fintech clients — which include Revolut, Pockit, Soldo and Curve — who rely on the German tech-darling for card issuance, account top-ups and other e-money services. ... This is because most fintechs clients operate under Wirecard Card Solutions (WCS) — an FCA-regulated, UK-based entity headquartered in Newcastle, rather than Munich-based Wirecard AG.
Although WCS sits inside the Wirecard group, WCS is an entirely independent subsidiary that has its own board, regulatory and accounting standards. WCS is also financially self-sufficient; it recorded a £2.5m pre-tax profit in 2018, according to Companies House Filings.
That means that in the worst-case scenario that Wirecard AG goes bust, WCS can continue operating as an issuer, says payments expert David Parker. ... Meanwhile, insiders at Revolut say the company begun migrating away from Wirecard’s various entities six months ago over concerns about the integrity of the wider group.
Но для постоянных клиентов физических лиц есть программа лояльности:
Програма лояльності для постійних вкладників АТ «Місто Банк» - дозволити пролонгувати депозитні вклади, що закінчились на умовах залучення коштів від фізичних осіб на депозитні рахунки затверджених протоколом КУАП № 88 від 11.06.2020р.
Умови пролонгації: мінімальна сума вкладу 1 000,00 грн Максимальная ставка 15,50% на год