RSS
Finance.UA
Домашні фінанси
Міняйло
Головна Учасники Пошук FAQ Правила Зворотній зв'язок
Форуми
/
Все про гроші: інші
фінансові ринки та послуги
/
Ринок банківських послуг
/
Байки про банки
і не тільки....

Байки про банки і не тільки....
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Все про банківські послуги: відкриття поточних рахунків для фізосіб, СПД та юридичних осіб, розрахунково-касове обслуговування (РКО), клієнт-банк, інтернет-банкінг, комунальні платежі населення, отримання готівки та інші послуги.
  #<1 ... 1143114411451146

У скількох банках маєте заощадження (залишок на рахунках більше 1000 грн. екв)

Байки про банки і не тільки.... 2.8 5 40
Більше десяти
25%
10
Від п'яти до десяти
38%
15
В чотирьох
15%
6
В трьох
0
0
В двох
8%
3
Користуюся одним
5%
2
В жодному
10%
4
Всього голосів : 40
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 30 гру, 2020 02:14

Он написал:

Код: Виділити все
Hello.

You can feel free to change your bank if you wish. This is not required however.

The way the payment was sent (with bank HSBC) they do not allow for changes to be made after submission.

To correct the payment details we have to recall the payment and resend it to you.

We know the payment has reached your bank as they contacted you so your bank details are correct.


Что ему блеать ответить? :)


Я написал ему:

проверьте. Правильно?
Код: Виділити все
My recipient bank has told that their currency control required that the payment purpose to be changed. This was reported by a bank representative.

They do not deposit this payment unless the purpose of the payment is specified. They said so. This was reported by a bank representative.

I asked them how to change the purpose of the payment if the payment was sent. But they didn't answer this question.

This is an inappropriate bank in the best traditions of the USSR ha-ha-ha.

The only option is to cancel the payment?
Can you please suggest another way?
Номер SIP/VoIP 8(800) Украина - 0 грн/0 грн http://goo.gl/XOrCSn
CashBack-150грн для 10человек: https://forum.finance.ua/viewtopic.php?p=5133871#p5133871 :arrow: :arrow: :arrow: Хозяин системы.
proftpd66
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 4075
З нами з: 22.12.16
Подякував: 313 раз.
Подякували: 220 раз.
 
Профіль
2
  #<1 ... 1143114411451146
Форум:
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Зараз переглядають цей форум: Немає зареєстрованих користувачів і 2 гостей
Модератори: Faceless, ТупУм, Ірина_, Модератор

Схожі теми
Теми
 Відповіді Перегляди Останнє
Банки з підмоченою репутацією. Антирейтинг 1 ... 23, 24, 25
wolt450 » Пон 04 кві, 2011 18:22
244 218024
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
П'ят 08 бер, 2019 15:23
octopus
Имеют ли право банки на конфискацию имущества? 1 ... 4, 5, 6
Anonymous » Сер 11 кві, 2012 14:31
50 85587
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Пон 20 лис, 2017 12:18
Stringer
Банки збільшують пільговий період за кредитними картками (до 1, 2
R2 » П'ят 27 тра, 2016 11:42
18 22669
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
П'ят 10 лют, 2017 13:45
alex66food

Видалити встановлені форумом файли cookie
Зараз обговорюється
Альфа-Банк (92073)
30.12.2020 03:16
Все материалы
Топ
відповідей
Топ
користувачів
В контексті FINANCE.UA
Топ новини
Реклама

Форуми Finance.ua


Finance.ua


При використанні матеріалів даної сторінки посилання на FINANCE.UA обов'язкове,
для інтернет-видань - гіперпосилання, не закрите для індексації пошуковими системами.
Copyright © 2000-2011 Файненс.ЮА. Конфіденційність.
Powered by phpBB.