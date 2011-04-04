- Код: Виділити все
Hello.
You can feel free to change your bank if you wish. This is not required however.
The way the payment was sent (with bank HSBC) they do not allow for changes to be made after submission.
To correct the payment details we have to recall the payment and resend it to you.
We know the payment has reached your bank as they contacted you so your bank details are correct.
Что ему блеать ответить?
Я написал ему:
проверьте. Правильно?
- Код: Виділити все
My recipient bank has told that their currency control required that the payment purpose to be changed. This was reported by a bank representative.
They do not deposit this payment unless the purpose of the payment is specified. They said so. This was reported by a bank representative.
I asked them how to change the purpose of the payment if the payment was sent. But they didn't answer this question.
This is an inappropriate bank in the best traditions of the USSR ha-ha-ha.
The only option is to cancel the payment?
Can you please suggest another way?