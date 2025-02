In general Except as otherwise provided in this section, any foreign currency gain or loss attributable to a section 988 transaction shall be computed separately and treated as ordinary income or loss (as the case may be

Foreign currency transactions. If you have a gain on a personal foreign currency transaction because of changes in exchange rates, you don't have to include that gain in your income unless it's more than $200. If the gain is more than $200, report it as a capital gain.