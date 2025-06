Додано: Сер 04 чер, 2025 13:07

Вітаю із офіційним Дефолтом...- Ukraine has missed the US$0.67 billion payment on its GDP-linked securities due on June 2, 2025.- Moreover, we do not expect the payment within the securities' contractual grace period of 10 business days, given the government's moratorium on payments on this bond unless it is restructured.- We therefore lowered our issue rating on the GDP-linked securities to 'D' (default) from 'CC'.