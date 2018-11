Додано: Сер 07 лис, 2018 09:04

Actually, it depends where you live. Life in Kyiv is very different from life in a small city or a village even some 50 miles away from Kyiv. While I mostly agree with Oleksandr Karimov, the corruption is largely underestimated. For instance, it has been known among the locals (although this isn’t something a foreigner would notice), most of the government medical jobs require the candidate to have connections or pay a solid bribe to get hired. My friend, just 2 years after getting a degree in microbiology, was offered a lab assistant job at a local large hospital (which pays roughly $120/mo, considered pretty poor in Lviv). When she came over for an interview, they hinted her, that a $1000 bribe is necessary if she wants the job. Of course, she told them to go f.. themselves. But this is one of many stories I’ve heard. Although I personally wasn’t forced to pay bribes, maybe because of my American passport.On top of that, the educational system is corrupt: a middle school principal asking parents to buy the classroom equipment (while taking up the money that the government sent for it) is a common thing, widely discussed in FB groups like “Parents of Lviv’s school children”, many top-ranked universities and institutes (like U.S. colleges) are corrupt with exam bribes that students pay to pass (although they are usually voluntary, for those who can’t pass legally) - among these stands Lviv National University, especially its Legal Studies department - in the Euro Maidan times, back in 2013–2014, the university students formed a “group of action against bribery and corruption in the student-teacher relations” which has failed at nearly half of its path, with the most prominent activists giving up after being threatened of expelling, one of them being a distant acquaintance of mine, here is how she described the situation: “We just can’t go against them - the corruption is so deep-rooted and strong it will exist forever!”. Almost every local knows it, and if you learn the Ukrainian language and immerse into the local talks and everyday life, you will discover many more examples of brutal corruption and negligence.Also, worth mentioning, the roads are the worst on the entire European continent (except, perhaps, Russia - which has even worse roads) - and you know why it is? No, it’s not lack of funding, it is negligence over the work standards, embezzlement and corruption, that results in billions of Hryvnias lost in private pockets over years, with the roads constantly breaking into holes after just 1 or 2 years of service after a subsequent repair. Lviv is a very good example with its famous Euro-2012 roads that still hold, made by a Turkish company ONUR, strictly following the standards. To be sufficient, here’s the list of streets: Lypynskoho (from McDonalds till the Second Bus Station), Chornovola (from the very beginning until Arsen supermarket), Zelena (from Luhanska roundabout till the city’s margin), Siaivo (northbound) - this are just a few examples of roads that were built in 2011–2012 and still didn’t require any repairs (and are in a pretty good condition now, after so many years). Now on the contrary lie the roads built by UkrAvroDor - the official Ukrainian road repair/building company. Street list: ..коротко:щоб взяли лаборантом у лікарню на мінімальну з.п. тре дати хабар у $1000дорога зроблена турками до Евро 2012 - супер, а ті що роблені Укравтодором перетворились в івно (далі список вулиць) ... це про еуропеувський Львів із найщирішими патрійотами неньки, тіпа зінуса, песікота, Васі з Рівного і т.п.