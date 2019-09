Extra costs and yearly expenses when buying property in Turkey



Following is a general guide of the extra costs when buying, and the yearly costs for owning a property in Turkey. Note that the costs vary, according to type of property and the location:



Setting up electricity and water abonnement: 500 € (which will be paid back to you if you one day decide to sell your property)



Home insurance: 200 – 600 € pr. year



Property tax: 150 – 500 € pr. year (divided in 2 payments)



Earthquake insurance (DASK): 50 € pr. year (Even if the property is not in a “earthquake zone”, this insurance is obligatory for everyone owning a property in Turkey)



Maintenance costs: 40 – 80 €. pr. month. This cost covers the maintenance and cleaning of the common areas in the complex like swimming pool, fitness room, garden, lightning, caretaker / security / gardener etc. The cost will be discussed at the yearly management meetings, and may go up if there is any renovation, painting etc. that needs to be done that the owners agree on.



Water and electricity: 30 – 150€ pr. month (depending on the usage)