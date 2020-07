A beach bar in Turkey is charging tourists £43 for a doner kebab as the country's hard-hit tourism sector tries to bounce back after coronavirus.



One shocked customer's receipt also showed they forked out £7.30 (61.59 lira) for a small coffee and £22 (184.78 lira) for some stuffed pitta bread in tourist hotspot Bodrum.



Meanwhile, Maçakızı Hotel is making visitors pay £65 to swim in the sea, local media reports.



Bodrum Mayor Ahmet Aras said businesses are struggling to survive after the Covid-19 pandemic and the city - which relies heavily on tourists - is 'responsible for taking whatever it can from the pockets of tourists to the last penny'.