Turkey can capitalize on the legacy of this year’s global health crisis by putting a competitive lira at the heart of a new strategy to move toward a more export-focused economy, according to Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak.



Albayrak said Turkey expects a spurt of economic growth in 2021. The lira, down over 20% against the dollar this year, may give Turkey an edge as it looks to reboot an economy long vulnerable to imbalances.



“A key objective of our economic program is to have a balanced current account in the medium term and reduce reliance on foreign financing,” Albayrak said in response to emailed questions from Bloomberg.