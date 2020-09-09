RSS
Finance.UA
Домашні фінанси
Міняйло
Головна Учасники Пошук FAQ Правила Зворотній зв'язок
Форуми
/
Персональні Фінанси
/
Ринок нерухомості
/
Купуємо для себе, а не в
ОРЕНДУ, закордонну нерухомість

Купуємо для себе, а не в ОРЕНДУ, закордонну нерухомість
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Ринок нерухомості. Ціни на квартири та земельні ділянки, аналітика, прогнози. Купівля та продаж нерухомості, оренда квартир та офісів, пропозиції комерційної нерухомості. Ріелтори та агентства нерухомості в Україні
  #<1 ... 753754755756
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 09 вер, 2020 22:08

  Мизантрóп написав:
  Frant написав:akurt
На скільки % (в доларах) за рік впали ціни турецької курортної нерухомості??? 7-10% чи більше??

П.С. Навіть в Нью-Йорку житло суттєво подешевшало.

Переживаю как бы ветка не завяла


Графоман буде далі строчити про банківські переводи, ВНЖ, хурму, безводні басейни, вигул собаки і тп "Жізнь Кліма Самгіна-2"
Мета Росії - знищення української держави і поголовна русифікація українців
Frant
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 21559
З нами з: 12.09.11
Подякував: 1224 раз.
Подякували: 2212 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 10 вер, 2020 10:28

Re: Купуємо для себе, а не в ОРЕНДУ, закордонну нерухомість

Для переживаючих за судьбу ліри читати обов"язково!

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles ... fter-virus

Turkey can capitalize on the legacy of this year’s global health crisis by putting a competitive lira at the heart of a new strategy to move toward a more export-focused economy, according to Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak.

Albayrak said Turkey expects a spurt of economic growth in 2021. The lira, down over 20% against the dollar this year, may give Turkey an edge as it looks to reboot an economy long vulnerable to imbalances.

“A key objective of our economic program is to have a balanced current account in the medium term and reduce reliance on foreign financing,” Albayrak said in response to emailed questions from Bloomberg.
change_pm
 
Повідомлень: 2097
З нами з: 03.02.16
Подякував: 60 раз.
Подякували: 482 раз.
 
Профіль
  #<1 ... 753754755756
Форум:
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Зараз переглядають цей форум: Немає зареєстрованих користувачів і 3 гостей
Модератори: Faceless, ТупУм, Ірина_, Модератор

Схожі теми
Теми
 Відповіді Перегляди Останнє
Купуємо для здачі в ОРЕНДУ Львівську Нерухомість! 1 ... 552, 553, 554
Долярчик » Сер 17 січ, 2018 13:21
5530 612871
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Чет 10 вер, 2020 01:03
Ethereum
Інвестуємо в нерухомість закордоном 1 ... 113, 114, 115
Anonymous » Вів 02 чер, 2009 10:24
1145 133475
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Сер 09 вер, 2020 13:37
change_pm
Ціни на курортну нерухомість в Європі: скільки можна заробит
Модератор » Сер 17 чер, 2020 12:49
5 4658
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Сер 15 лип, 2020 21:34
Мизантрóп

Видалити встановлені форумом файли cookie
Зараз обговорюється
Все материалы
Топ
відповідей
Топ
користувачів
В контексті FINANCE.UA
Топ новини
Реклама

Форуми Finance.ua


Finance.ua


При використанні матеріалів даної сторінки посилання на FINANCE.UA обов'язкове,
для інтернет-видань - гіперпосилання, не закрите для індексації пошуковими системами.
Copyright © 2000-2011 Файненс.ЮА. Конфіденційність.
Powered by phpBB.