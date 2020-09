Earlier on Thursday, Macron stepped up anti-Turkey rhetoric amid his discussions with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Both Macron and Mitsotakis are attending a MED7 summit on the French island of Corsica along with the leaders of Portugal, Spain, Italy, Cyprus and Malta.

Macron urged Europe to adopt a "united and clear voice" on its policy towards Turkey, declaring Ankara is "no longer a partner" in light of its conduct in the Mediterranean and Libya.

"We Europeans need to be clear and firm" with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his "unacceptable behaviour", Macron told reporters ahead of the summit.