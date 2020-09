Earlier on Thursday, Macron stepped up anti-Turkey rhetoric amid his discussions with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Both Macron and Mitsotakis are attending a MED7 summit on the French island of Corsica along with the leaders of Portugal, Spain, Italy, Cyprus and Malta. Macron urged Europe to adopt a "united and clear voice" on its policy towards Turkey, declaring Ankara is "no longer a partner" in light of its conduct in the Mediterranean and Libya. "We Europeans need to be clear and firm" with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his "unacceptable behaviour", Macron told reporters ahead of the summit .

"Later this month EU leaders will meet in special session to decide how to respond," Mitsotakis wrote, in a column published on Thursday in the London Times, Germany's Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung and France's Le Monde newspapers.

"If Turkey refuses to see sense by then, I see no option but for my fellow European leaders to impose meaningful sanctions. Because this is no longer just about European solidarity. It is about recognising that vital interests - strategic European interests - are now at stake. If Europe wants to exercise true geopolitical power, it simply cannot afford to appease a belligerent Turkey.

"There is still time for Turkey to avoid sanctions, to take a step back, and to chart a path out of this crisis. Turkey simply needs to refrain from its naval and scientific activity in non-delimitated waters, and rein in its aggressive rhetoric."