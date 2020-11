The inflation rate in Turkey edged up to 11.89 percent in October of 2020 from 11.75 percent in September, in line with market forecasts. Prices of miscellaneous goods and services recorded the highest increase (27.4 percent), followed by food (16.5 percent) and health (15.6 percent). In contrast, smaller increases were seen in alcoholic beverages and tobacco (0.7 percent), clothing and footwear (2.2 percent) and communication (5.5 percent). On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 2.1 percent, above 1 percent in September