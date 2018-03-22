У Європарламенті підтримують мільярдну допомогу Україні...

Вот так вам взяли и подарили 1 млрд долларовКредит, конечно же, просто под очень хороший процент."The European Commission is committed to actively supporting Ukraine in the challenging times it is going through. Since the outbreak of the crisis in early 2014, the Commission has disbursed a total of EUR 2.8 billion in macro-financial assistance (MFA) through three consecutive programmes of."

The EU MFA would complement the total EUR 1.565 billion in grants that can be mobilised under the European Neighbourhood Instrument, the Neighbourhood Investment Facility, the Instrument contributing to Stability and Peace and the EU budget line for the Common Foreign and Security Policy over 2014-2020, whereby EUR 370 million have already been committed in 2014. By supporting the adoption by the Ukrainian authorities of an appropriate framework for short-term macroeconomic policy and structural reforms, the EU’s MFA would enhance the added value of the overall EU involvement increasing the effectiveness of the EU’s intervention including through other financial instruments, such as the State Building Contract and other budget support operations.