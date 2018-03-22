RSS
Finance.UA
Домашні фінанси
Міняйло
Головна Учасники Пошук FAQ Правила Зворотній зв'язок
Форуми
/
Все про гроші: інші
фінансові ринки та послуги
/
Обговорення статей
/
У Європарламенті підтримують
мільярдну допомогу Україні...

У Європарламенті підтримують мільярдну допомогу Україні...
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Обговорення статей з фінансово-економічних та політичних тем. Новини економіки, наукові статті з економіки, ціни на золото, податковий кодекс, кредит МВФ та інші.
Для обговорення Новин, Статей та Оглядів, розміщених на FINANCE.UA
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 24 кві, 2018 15:38

У Європарламенті підтримують мільярдну допомогу Україні...

Пропонуємо до обговорення:
Профільний комітет Європарламенту підтримує надання Україні четвертої програми макрофінансової допомоги Євросоюзу обсягом в один мільярд євро.

Дивися повний текст У Європарламенті підтримують мільярдну допомогу Україні – проект доповіді.
R2
Аватар користувача
Робот новин
 
Повідомлень: 81595
З нами з: 14.05.04
Подякував: 0 раз.
Подякували: 117 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 24 кві, 2018 15:38

Я вас прошу, не давайте депутатам/олігархам грошей, вони їх 100% розкрадуть. Якщо хочете допомогти, будуйте інфраструктуру/виробництво в Україні.
Rainbow
 
Повідомлень: 1736
З нами з: 23.09.12
Подякував: 2 раз.
Подякували: 356 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 24 кві, 2018 22:32

Выполнение каких " определенных условий"???? Отдавать будет каждый украинец
Moimir
 
Повідомлень: 470
З нами з: 17.07.17
Подякував: 0 раз.
Подякували: 108 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 24 кві, 2018 22:38

  Moimir написав:Выполнение каких " определенных условий"???? Отдавать будет каждый украинец


это помощь, а не кредит
главное оружие рашистов - ложь
trololo
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 2985
З нами з: 16.10.14
Подякував: 1524 раз.
Подякували: 901 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 24 кві, 2018 23:19

  trololo написав: это помощь, а не кредит

Это тот же кредит- на условиях срочности, платности, возвратности.
Moimir
 
Повідомлень: 470
З нами з: 17.07.17
Подякував: 0 раз.
Подякували: 108 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 24 кві, 2018 23:57

  Moimir написав:
  trololo написав: это помощь, а не кредит

Это тот же кредит- на условиях срочности, платности, возвратности.

Вранье. Это как раз помощь. Как грант, который выдается при выполнении определнных требований.
http://m2bomber.com/ - пошук нерухомості без посередників / Arbitrium Vincit Omnia
Faceless
Аватар користувача
Модератор
 
Повідомлень: 20377
З нами з: 24.01.12
Подякував: 1065 раз.
Подякували: 4506 раз.
 
Профіль
2
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 25 кві, 2018 02:02

  Faceless написав: Вранье. Это как раз помощь. Как грант, который выдается при выполнении определнных требований.

Вот так вам взяли и подарили 1 млрд долларов :) Кредит, конечно же, просто под очень хороший процент.

"The European Commission is committed to actively supporting Ukraine in the challenging times it is going through. Since the outbreak of the crisis in early 2014, the Commission has disbursed a total of EUR 2.8 billion in macro-financial assistance (MFA) through three consecutive programmes of low-interest loans."

https://ec.europa.eu/info/business-economy-euro/economic-and-fiscal-policy-coordination/international-economic-relations/enlargement-and-neighbouring-countries/neighbouring-countries-eu/neighbourhood-countries/ukraine_en#macro-financial-assistance
Kart
 
Повідомлень: 32
З нами з: 27.09.17
Подякував: 7 раз.
Подякували: 8 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 25 кві, 2018 06:51

  Rainbow написав:Я вас прошу, не давайте депутатам/олігархам грошей, вони їх 100% розкрадуть. Якщо хочете допомогти, будуйте інфраструктуру/виробництво в Україні.


Молодец!
sensei
 
Повідомлень: 1083
З нами з: 03.01.11
Подякував: 41 раз.
Подякували: 165 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 25 кві, 2018 07:10

  Kart написав:
  Faceless написав: Вранье. Это как раз помощь. Как грант, который выдается при выполнении определнных требований.

Вот так вам взяли и подарили 1 млрд долларов :) Кредит, конечно же, просто под очень хороший процент.

"The European Commission is committed to actively supporting Ukraine in the challenging times it is going through. Since the outbreak of the crisis in early 2014, the Commission has disbursed a total of EUR 2.8 billion in macro-financial assistance (MFA) through three consecutive programmes of low-interest loans."

https://ec.europa.eu/info/business-econ ... assistance

Я опирался на следующую ремарку:
The EU MFA would complement the total EUR 1.565 billion in grants that can be mobilised under the European Neighbourhood Instrument, the Neighbourhood Investment Facility, the Instrument contributing to Stability and Peace and the EU budget line for the Common Foreign and Security Policy over 2014-2020, whereby EUR 370 million have already been committed in 2014. By supporting the adoption by the Ukrainian authorities of an appropriate framework for short-term macroeconomic policy and structural reforms, the EU’s MFA would enhance the added value of the overall EU involvement increasing the effectiveness of the EU’s intervention including through other financial instruments, such as the State Building Contract and other budget support operations.

http://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/?qid=1476965442393&uri=CELEX:52015PC0005
Впрочем если таки не прав - приношу извинения
http://m2bomber.com/ - пошук нерухомості без посередників / Arbitrium Vincit Omnia
Faceless
Аватар користувача
Модератор
 
Повідомлень: 20377
З нами з: 24.01.12
Подякував: 1065 раз.
Подякували: 4506 раз.
 
Профіль
2
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 25 кві, 2018 08:32

мало того, вопрос экспорта кругляка снова подымут. Очень мало ликвидного леса в Европе, деревообрабатывающие предприятия Польши много тащат с Украины, что их люто раздражает - сами простаивают.
sequence
 
Повідомлень: 871
З нами з: 29.12.15
Подякував: 62 раз.
Подякували: 222 раз.
 
Профіль
Форум:
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Зараз переглядають цей форум: Вкладчик1234 і 12 гостей
Модератори: Ірина_, ТупУм, Модератор

Схожі теми
Теми
 Відповіді Перегляди Останнє
Заробітчани дають Україні в 4 рази більше валюти, ніж... 1, 2
R2 » Чет 22 бер, 2018 09:12
19 1166
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Сер 25 кві, 2018 04:13
Dear_Sir
Майже 100 грн: як в Україні можуть "злетіти" ціни на...
R2 » Вів 24 кві, 2018 10:53
3 132
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Вів 24 кві, 2018 21:28
deusfromchaos
В Україні стався збій з мобільним інтернетом Lifecell
R2 » Вів 24 кві, 2018 17:30
3 111
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Вів 24 кві, 2018 18:29
trololo
реклама

Видалити встановлені форумом файли cookie
Зараз обговорюється
Альфа-Банк (55858)
25.04.2018 09:33
Все материалы
Топ
відповідей
Топ
користувачів
В контексті FINANCE.UA
Топ новини

Форуми Finance.ua


Finance.ua


При використанні матеріалів даної сторінки посилання на FINANCE.UA обов'язкове,
для інтернет-видань - гіперпосилання, не закрите для індексації пошуковими системами.
Copyright © 2000-2011 Файненс.ЮА. Конфіденційність.
Powered by phpBB.