Перший серійний електромобіль Volkswagen Neo (фото)

The motors are powered by a massive 111 kWh battery pack, which is more energy capacity than any passenger electric car currently available.



VW claims that it will result in “a driving range of up to 665 kilometres (413 miles) when braking regeneration is factored in.”



In comparison, Tesla’s Model S 100D is likely the electric vehicle with the closest type of powertrain and it has an EPA-rated range of 335 miles.