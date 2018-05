Україна потрапила в десятку найбільших світових...

Додано: Сер 30 тра, 2018 09:37

Молодцы - хоть где-то честная перемога. Хотелось бы видеть наших и в свежем (не мороженном мясе): Chicken Exports by Country: Fresh

Below are the 15 countries that exported the highest dollar value worth of fresh or chilled chicken during 2017, encompassing both cut and uncut fresh meat:



Netherlands: US$1.4 billion (23.6% of fresh poultry meat exports)

Poland: $896.6 million (15.3%)

Belgium: $651 million (11.1%)

United States: $591.7 million (10.1%)

Germany: $464.4 million (7.9%)

China: $205.1 million (3.5%)

France: $196.3 million (3.3%)

Italy: $145.3 million (2.5%)

Belarus: $139.8 million (2.4%)

Austria: $126.3 million (2.1%)

Hungary: $107.1 million (1.8%)

Spain: $105.8 million (1.8%)

Saudi Arabia: $93.5 million (1.6%)

United Kingdom: $93.1 million (1.6%)

Romania: $83 million (1.4%)