RSS
Finance.UA
Домашні фінанси
Міняйло
Головна Учасники Пошук FAQ Правила Зворотній зв'язок
Форуми
/
Фондовий ринок: цінні папери,
індекси, емітенти та інше
/
Фондовий ринок
/
Рынок ОВГЗ

Рынок ОВГЗ
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Ринок цінних паперів, аналітика фондового ринку, покупка і продаж акцій, котирування і дивіденди, а також акції-неліквіди. Інтернет-трейдинг на фондовій біржі і брокерські послуги.
  #<1 ... 334335336337
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 30 чер, 2022 15:25

  St/2 написав:aeroservis
Дефолта не будет 3/4 спишут и платеж через 5 лет

А если кто-то из держателей не согласен на такие условия? Или спрашивают только у топовых? А остальных под одну гребенку?
M-A-X
 
Повідомлень: 1930
З нами з: 08.10.15
Подякував: 740 раз.
Подякували: 157 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 30 чер, 2022 18:29

  M-A-X написав:
  St/2 написав:aeroservis
Дефолта не будет 3/4 спишут и платеж через 5 лет

А если кто-то из держателей не согласен на такие условия? Или спрашивают только у топовых? А остальных под одну гребенку?



усі варіанти мали б бути описані в так званому проспекті емісії Цінного Паперу

https://mof.gov.ua/uk/ozdp

тут є список усіх ОЗДП
шукайте свій, справа є документи усіх проспектів, але...
там 1) англійська 2) сторінок 250-300 (!)
greenozon
 
Повідомлень: 13730
З нами з: 01.06.14
Подякував: 268 раз.
Подякували: 1252 раз.
 
Профіль
1
1
2
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 30 чер, 2022 18:49

Мінфін додав нові бумаги, повний список
(але ставки не спішить збільшувати... поживемо побачимо)
---
Зображення
greenozon
 
Повідомлень: 13730
З нами з: 01.06.14
Подякував: 268 раз.
Подякували: 1252 раз.
 
Профіль
1
1
2
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 30 чер, 2022 22:58

  Олежан написав:
  St/2 написав:Дефолта не будет 3/4 спишут и платеж через 5 лет

т.е. 100 превратиться в 75 и то заплатят через 5 лет.

100 в 25, а 75 простят
San
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 33434
З нами з: 08.04.08
Подякував: 2316 раз.
Подякували: 2571 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: П'ят 01 лип, 2022 05:23

  greenozon написав:
  M-A-X написав:
  St/2 написав:aeroservis
Дефолта не будет 3/4 спишут и платеж через 5 лет

А если кто-то из держателей не согласен на такие условия? Или спрашивают только у топовых? А остальных под одну гребенку?



усі варіанти мали б бути описані в так званому проспекті емісії Цінного Паперу

https://mof.gov.ua/uk/ozdp

тут є список усіх ОЗДП
шукайте свій, справа є документи усіх проспектів, але...
там 1) англійська 2) сторінок 250-300 (!)

300 страниц воды
например в этом проспекте https://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange ... 1-7-23.pdf
нас интересует TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE NOTES страницы 25-46, а по сабжу совсем чуть чуть, 10 страниц текста :lol: стр. 32-41, джаже в гугл переводчике все понятно
12. Meetings of Noteholders; Modification and Waiver
(a) Convening Meetings of Noteholders; Conduct of Meetings of Noteholders; Written
Resolutions
(i) The Issuer may convene a Meeting at any time in respect of the Notes in
accordance with the provisions of the Agency Agreement. The Issuer will
determine the time and place of the Meeting and will notify the Noteholders of
the time, place and purpose of the Meeting not less than 21 and not more than
45 days before the Meeting.
(ii) The Issuer will convene a meeting if the holders of at least 10 per cent. in
principal amount of the outstanding Notes have delivered a written request to
the Issuer setting out the purpose of the Meeting. The Issuer will notify the
33
Holders within 10 days of receipt of such written request of the time and place
of the Meeting, which shall take place not less than 21 and not more than 45
days after the date on which such notification is given.
(iii) The Issuer will set the procedures governing the conduct of any Meeting in
accordance with the Agency Agreement. If the Agency Agreement does not
include such procedures, or additional procedures are required, the Issuer will
set such procedures as are customary in the market and in such a manner as to
facilitate any multiple series aggregation, if in relation to a Reserved Matter the
Issuer proposes any modification to the terms and conditions of, or action with
respect to, two or more series of debt securities issued by it.
(iv) The notice convening any Meeting will specify, inter alia:
(A) the date, time and location of the Meeting;
(B) the agenda and the text of any Extraordinary Resolution to be proposed
for adoption at the Meeting;
(C) the record date for the Meeting, which shall be no more than five
business days before the date of the Meeting;
(D) the documentation required to be produced by a Noteholder in order to
be entitled to participate at the Meeting or to appoint a proxy to act on
the Noteholder’s behalf at the Meeting;
(E) any time deadline and procedures required by any relevant
international and/or domestic clearing systems or similar through
which the Notes are traded and/or held by Noteholders;
(F) whether Condition 12(b) (Modification of this Series of Notes only),
Condition 12(c) (Multiple Series Aggregation – Single limb voting) or
Condition 12(d) (Multiple Series Aggregation – Two limb voting) shall
apply and, if relevant, in relation to which other series of debt securities
it applies;
(G) if the proposed modification or action relates to two or more series of
debt securities issued by it and contemplates such series of debt
securities being aggregated in more than one group of debt securities,
a description of the proposed treatment of each such group of debt
securities;
(H) such information that is required to be provided by the Issuer in
accordance with Condition 12(f) (Information);
(I) the identity of the Aggregation Agent and the Calculation Agent, if any,
for any proposed modification or action to be voted on at the Meeting,
and the details of any applicable methodology referred to in Condition
12(g) (Claims Valuation); and
(J) any additional procedures which may be necessary and, if applicable,
the conditions under which a multiple series aggregation will be
deemed to have been satisfied if it is approved as to some but not all of
the affected series of debt securities.
34
(v) In addition, the Agency Agreement contains provisions relating to Written
Resolutions. All information to be provided pursuant to paragraph (iv) above
shall also be provided, mutatis mutandis, in respect of Written Resolutions.
(vi) A “record date” in relation to any proposed modification or action means the
date fixed by the Issuer for determining the Noteholders and, in the case of a
multiple series aggregation, the holders of debt securities of each other affected
series that are entitled to vote on a Multiple Series Single Limb Extraordinary
Resolution or a Multiple Series Two Limb Extraordinary Resolution, or to sign
a Multiple Series Single Limb Written Resolution or a Multiple Series Two
Limb Written Resolution.
(vii) An “Extraordinary Resolution” means any of a Single Series Extraordinary
Resolution, a Multiple Series Single Limb Extraordinary Resolution and/or a
Multiple Series Two Limb Extraordinary Resolution, as the case may be.
(viii) A “Written Resolution” means any of a Single Series Written Resolution, a
Multiple Series Single Limb Written Resolution and/or a Multiple Series Two
Limb Written Resolution, as the case may be.
(ix) Any reference to “debt securities” means any notes (including the Notes),
bonds, debentures or other debt securities issued by the Issuer in one or more
series with an original stated maturity of more than one year but, for the
avoidance of doubt, does not mean any GDP-linked Securities.
(x) “Debt Securities Capable of Aggregation” means those debt securities which
include or incorporate by reference this Condition 12 (Meetings of
Noteholders; Modification and Waiver) and Condition 13 (Aggregation Agent;
Aggregation Procedures) (or provisions substantially in these terms which
provide for the debt securities which include such provisions to be capable of
being aggregated for voting purposes with other series of debt securities, for
the avoidance of doubt irrespective of whether any such series of debt securities
is issued under a fiscal agency or a trust structure).
(b) Modification of this Series of Notes only
(i) Any modification of any provision of, or any action in respect of, these
Conditions or the Agency Agreement in respect of the Notes may be made or
taken if approved by a Single Series Ordinary Resolution, a Single Series
Extraordinary Resolution or a Single Series Written Resolution as set out
below.
(ii) For the purposes of a Meeting convened in respect of this Series of Notes only
and for the purposes of passing a Single Series Ordinary Resolution and/or a
Single Series Extraordinary Resolution (each as defined below) (a “Single
Series Meeting”), at any such Single Series Meeting any one or more persons
present in person holding Notes or being proxies or representatives and holding
or representing in the aggregate not less than 50 per cent. in principal amount
of such Notes for the time being outstanding shall (save for the purposes of
passing a Single Series Extraordinary Resolution) form a quorum for the
transaction of business and no business (other than the choosing of a chairman)
shall be transacted at any such Single Series Meeting unless the requisite
quorum be present at the commencement of business. The quorum at any such
Single Series Meeting convened for the purpose of passing a Single Series
Extraordinary Resolution shall (subject as provided in paragraph (iii) below)
be one or more persons present in person holding Notes or being proxies or
35
representatives and holding or representing in the aggregate not less than 66⅔
per cent. in principal amount of the Notes for the time being outstanding.
(iii) If within 15 minutes from the time fixed for any such Single Series Meeting a
quorum is not present, the Single Series Meeting shall, if convened upon the
requisition of the Noteholders, be dissolved, or in any other case, it shall stand
adjourned for such period, being not less than 14 days nor more than 42 days,
as may be appointed by the chairman either at or after the Single Series
Meeting. At such adjourned Single Series Meeting one or more persons present
holding Notes or being proxies or representatives (whatever the principal
amount of Notes so held or represented) shall form a quorum and may pass any
resolution and decide upon all matters which could properly have been dealt
with at the Single Series Meeting from which the adjournment took place had
a quorum been present at such Single Series Meeting, provided that at any
adjourned Single Series Meeting at which a Single Series Extraordinary
Resolution is to be proposed, the quorum shall be one or more persons present
in person holding Notes or being proxies or representatives and holding or
representing in the aggregate not less than 33⅓ per cent. in principal amount of
the Notes for the time being outstanding.
(iv) A “Single Series Ordinary Resolution” means a resolution passed at a Single
Series Meeting duly convened and held in accordance with the procedures
prescribed by the Issuer and the Fiscal Agent pursuant to Condition 12(a)
(Convening Meetings of Noteholders; Conduct of Meetings of Noteholders;
Written Resolutions) and paragraphs 12(b)(ii) and 12(b)(iii) above in respect of
any matter other than a Reserved Matter, by the affirmative vote of more than
50 per cent. of the Noteholders present in person or represented by proxy.
(v) A “Single Series Extraordinary Resolution” means a resolution passed at a
Single Series Meeting duly convened and held in accordance with the
procedures prescribed by the Issuer and the Fiscal Agent pursuant to Condition
12(a) (Convening Meetings of Noteholders; Conduct of Meetings of
Noteholders; Written Resolutions) and paragraphs 12(b)(ii) and 12(b)(iii)
above in respect of a Reserved Matter, by the affirmative vote of at least 75 per
cent. of the Noteholders present in person or represented by proxy.
(vi) A “Single Series Written Resolution” means a resolution in writing signed or
confirmed in writing by or on behalf of the holders of:
(A) in the case of a Reserved Matter, at least 75 per cent. of the aggregate
principal amount of the outstanding Notes; or
(B) in the case of a matter other than a Reserved Matter, more than 50 per
cent. of the aggregate principal amount of the outstanding Notes.
(vii) Any Single Series Written Resolution may be contained in one document or
several documents in the same form, each signed or confirmed in writing by or
on behalf of one or more Noteholders.
(viii) Any Single Series Ordinary Resolution, Single Series Extraordinary Resolution
duly passed or Single Series Written Resolution approved shall be binding on
all Noteholders, whether or not they attended such Single Series Meeting,
whether or not they voted in favour thereof and whether or not they signed or
confirmed in writing any such Single Series Written Resolution, as the case
may be.
36
(c) Multiple Series Aggregation – Single limb voting
(i) In relation to a proposal that includes a Reserved Matter, any modification to
the terms and conditions of, or any action with respect to, two or more series of
Debt Securities Capable of Aggregation may be made or taken if approved by
a Multiple Series Single Limb Extraordinary Resolution or by a Multiple Series
Single Limb Written Resolution as set out below, provided that the Uniformly
Applicable condition is satisfied.
(ii) A “Multiple Series Single Limb Extraordinary Resolution” means a
resolution considered at separate Meetings of the holders of each affected series
of Debt Securities Capable of Aggregation, duly convened and held in
accordance with the procedures prescribed by the Issuer and the Fiscal Agent
pursuant to Condition 12(a) (Convening Meetings of Noteholders; Conduct of
Meetings of Noteholders; Written Resolutions), as supplemented if necessary,
which is passed by a majority of at least 75 per cent. of the aggregate principal
amount of the outstanding debt securities of all affected series of Debt
Securities Capable of Aggregation (taken in aggregate).
(iii) A “Multiple Series Single Limb Written Resolution” means each resolution
in writing (with a separate resolution in writing or multiple separate resolutions
in writing distributed to the holders of each affected series of Debt Securities
Capable of Aggregation, in accordance with the applicable bond
documentation) which, when taken together, has been signed or confirmed in
writing by or on behalf of the holders of at least 75 per cent. of the aggregate
principal amount of the outstanding debt securities of all affected series of Debt
Securities Capable of Aggregation (taken in aggregate).
(iv) Any Multiple Series Single Limb Written Resolution may be contained in one
document or several documents in substantially the same form, each signed or
confirmed in writing by or on behalf of one or more Noteholders or one or more
holders of each affected series of Debt Securities Capable of Aggregation.
(v) Any Multiple Series Single Limb Extraordinary Resolution duly passed or
Multiple Series Single Limb Written Resolution approved shall be binding on
all Noteholders and holders of each other affected series of Debt Securities
Capable of Aggregation, whether or not they attended any Meeting, whether or
not they voted in favour thereof, whether or not any other holder or holders of
the same series voted in favour thereof and whether or not they signed or
confirmed in writing any such Multiple Series Single Limb Written Resolution,
as the case may be.
(vi) The “Uniformly Applicable” condition will be satisfied if:
(A) the holders of all affected series of Debt Securities Capable of
Aggregation are invited to exchange, convert, or substitute their debt
securities, on the same terms, for (1) the same new instrument or other
consideration or (2) a new instrument, new instruments or other
consideration from an identical menu of instruments or other
consideration; or
(B) the amendments proposed to the terms and conditions of each affected
series of Debt Securities Capable of Aggregation would, following
implementation of such amendments, result in the amended
instruments having identical provisions (other than provisions which
are necessarily different, having regard to the currency of issuance).
37
(vii) It is understood that a proposal under paragraph (c)(i) above will not be
considered to satisfy the Uniformly Applicable condition if each exchanging,
converting, substituting or amending holder of each affected series of Debt
Securities Capable of Aggregation is not offered the same amount of
consideration per amount of principal, the same amount of consideration per
amount of interest accrued but unpaid and the same amount of consideration
per amount of past due interest, respectively, as that offered to each other
exchanging, converting, substituting or amending holder of each affected series
of Debt Securities Capable of Aggregation (or, where a menu of instruments or
other consideration is offered, each exchanging, converting, substituting or
amending holder of each affected series of Debt Securities Capable of
Aggregation is not offered the same amount of consideration per amount of
principal, the same amount of consideration per amount of interest accrued but
unpaid and the same amount of consideration per amount of past due interest,
respectively, as that offered to each other exchanging, converting, substituting
or amending holder of each affected series of Debt Securities Capable of
Aggregation electing the same option from such menu of instruments).
(viii) Any modification or action proposed under paragraph (i) above may be made
in respect of some series only of the Debt Securities Capable of Aggregation
and, for the avoidance of doubt, the provisions described in this Condition 12(c)
(Multiple Series Aggregation – Single limb voting) may be used for different
groups of two or more series of Debt Securities Capable of Aggregation
simultaneously.
(d) Multiple Series Aggregation – Two limb voting
(i) In relation to a proposal that includes a Reserved Matter, any modification to
the terms and conditions of, or any action with respect to, two or more series of
Debt Securities Capable of Aggregation may be made or taken if approved by
a Multiple Series Two Limb Extraordinary Resolution or by a Multiple Series
Two Limb Written Resolution as set out below.
(ii) A “Multiple Series Two Limb Extraordinary Resolution” means a
resolution considered at separate Meetings of the holders of each affected series
of Debt Securities Capable of Aggregation, duly convened and held in
accordance with the procedures prescribed by the Issuer and the Fiscal Agent
pursuant to Condition 12(a) (Meetings of Noteholders; Modification and
Waiver), as supplemented if necessary, which is passed by a majority of:
(A) at least 66⅔ per cent. of the aggregate principal amount of the
outstanding debt securities of affected series of Debt Securities
Capable of Aggregation (taken in aggregate); and
(B) more than 50 per cent. of the aggregate principal amount of the
outstanding debt securities in each affected series of Debt Securities
Capable of Aggregation (taken individually).
(iii) A “Multiple Series Two Limb Written Resolution” means each resolution in
writing (with a separate resolution in writing or multiple separate resolutions
in writing distributed to the holders of each affected series of Debt Securities
Capable of Aggregation, in accordance with the applicable bond
documentation) which, when taken together, has been signed or confirmed in
writing by or on behalf of the holders of:
38
(A) at least 66⅔ per cent. of the aggregate principal amount of the
outstanding debt securities of all the affected series of Debt Securities
Capable of Aggregation (taken in aggregate); and
(B) more than 50 per cent. of the aggregate principal amount of the
outstanding debt securities in each affected series of Debt Securities
Capable of Aggregation (taken individually).
(iv) Any Multiple Series Two Limb Written Resolution may be contained in one
document or several documents in substantially the same form, each signed or
confirmed in writing by or on behalf of one or more Noteholders or one or more
holders of each affected series of Debt Securities Capable of Aggregation.
(v) Any Multiple Series Two Limb Extraordinary Resolution duly passed or
Multiple Series Two Limb Written Resolution approved shall be binding on all
Noteholders and holders of each other affected series of Debt Securities
Capable of Aggregation, whether or not they attended any Meeting, whether or
not they voted in favour thereof, whether or not any other holder or holders of
the same series voted in favour thereof and whether or not they signed or
confirmed in writing any such Multiple Series Two Limb Written Resolution,
as the case may be.
(vi) Any modification or action proposed under paragraph (i) above may be made
in respect of some series only of the Debt Securities Capable of Aggregation
and, for the avoidance of doubt, the provisions described in this Condition 12(d)
(Multiple Series Aggregation – Two limb voting) may be used for different
groups of two or more series of Debt Securities Capable of Aggregation
simultaneously.
(e) Reserved Matters
In these Conditions, “Reserved Matter” means any proposal:
(i) to change the date, or the method of determining the date, for payment of
principal, interest or any other amount in respect of the Notes, to reduce or
cancel the amount of principal, interest or any other amount payable on any
date in respect of the Notes or to change the method of calculating the amount
of principal, interest or any other amount payable in respect of the Notes on
any date;
(ii) to change the currency in which any amount due in respect of the Notes is
payable or the place in which any payment is to be made;
(iii) to change the majority required to pass an Extraordinary Resolution, a Written
Resolution or any other resolution of Noteholders or the number or percentage
of votes required to be cast, or the number or percentage of Notes required to
be held, in connection with the taking of any decision or action by or on behalf
of the Noteholders or any of them;
(iv) to change this definition, or the definition of “Extraordinary Resolution”,
“Single Series Extraordinary Resolution”, “Multiple Series Single Limb
Extraordinary Resolution”, “Multiple Series Two Limb Extraordinary
Resolution”, “Written Resolution”, “Single Series Written Resolution”,
“Multiple Series Single Limb Written Resolution” or “Multiple Series Two
Limb Written Resolution”;
39
(v) to change the definition of “debt securities” or “Debt Securities Capable of
Aggregation”;
(vi) to change the definition of “Uniformly Applicable”;
(vii) to change the definition of “outstanding” or to modify the provisions of
Condition 12(i) (Notes controlled by the Issuer);
(viii) to change the legal ranking of the Notes as set out in Condition 1(b) (Status);
(ix) to change any provision of the Notes describing circumstances in which such
Notes may be declared due and payable prior to their scheduled maturity date,
as set out in Condition 8 (Events of Default);
(x) to change the law governing the Notes, any of the arrangements specified in
such Notes to enable proceedings to be taken or the Issuer’s waiver of
immunity, in respect of actions or proceedings brought by any Noteholder, as
set out in Condition 17 (Governing Law and Arbitration);
(xi) to impose any condition on or otherwise change the Issuer’s obligation to make
payments of principal, interest or any other amount in respect of the Notes,
including by way of the addition of a call option;
(xii) to modify the provisions of this Condition 12(e) (Reserved Matters);
(xiii) except as permitted by any related guarantee or security agreement, to release
any agreement guaranteeing or securing payments under the Notes or to change
the terms of any such guarantee or security;
(xiv) to exchange or substitute all the Notes for, or convert all the Notes into, other
obligations or securities of the Issuer or any other person, or to modify any
provision of these Conditions in connection with any exchange or substitution
of such Notes for, or the conversion of such Notes into, any other obligations
or securities of the Issuer or any other person, which would result in the
Conditions as so modified being less favourable to the Noteholders which are
subject to the Conditions as so modified than:
(A) the provisions of the other obligations or debt securities of the Issuer
or any other person resulting from the relevant exchange or substitution
or conversion; or
(B) if more than one series of other obligations or debt securities results
from the relevant exchange or substitution or conversion, the
provisions of the resulting series of debt securities having the largest
aggregate principal amount.
(f) Information
Prior to or on the date that the Issuer proposes any Extraordinary Resolution or Written
Resolution pursuant to Condition 12(b) (Modification of this Series of Notes only),
Condition 12(c) (Multiple Series Aggregation – Single limb voting) or Condition 12(d)
(Multiple Series Aggregation – Two limb voting), the Issuer shall publish in accordance
with Condition 13 (Aggregation Agent; Aggregation Procedures):
(i) a description of the Issuer’s economic and financial circumstances which are,
in the Issuer’s opinion, relevant to the request for any potential modification or
40
action, a description of the Issuer’s existing debts and a description of its broad
policy reform programme and provisional macroeconomic outlook;
(ii) if the Issuer shall at the time have entered into an arrangement for financial
assistance with multilateral and/or other major creditors or creditor groups
and/or an agreement with any such creditors regarding debt relief, a description
of any such arrangement or agreement and where permitted under the
information disclosure policies of the multilateral or such other creditors, as
applicable, copies of the arrangement or agreement shall be provided;
(iii) a description of the Issuer’s proposed treatment of external debt securities that
fall outside the scope of any multiple series aggregation and its intentions with
respect to any other debt securities and its other major creditor groups; and
(iv) if any proposed modification or action contemplates debt securities being
aggregated in more than one group of debt securities, a description of the
proposed treatment of each such group, as required for a notice convening a
Meeting in Condition 12(a)(iv)(G).
(g) Claims Valuation
For the purpose of calculating the par value of the Notes and any affected series of debt
securities which are to be aggregated with the Notes in accordance with Condition 12(c)
(Multiple Series Aggregation – Single limb voting) and Condition 12(d) (Multiple
Series Aggregation – Two limb voting), the Issuer may appoint a Calculation Agent.
The Issuer shall, with the approval of the Aggregation Agent and any appointed
Calculation Agent, promulgate the methodology in accordance with which the
Calculation Agent will calculate the par value of the Notes and such affected series of
debt securities. In any such case where a Calculation Agent is appointed, the same
person will be appointed as the Calculation Agent for the Notes and each other affected
series of debt securities for these purposes, and the same methodology will be
promulgated for each affected series of debt securities.
(h) Manifest error, etc.
The Agency Agreement may be amended without the consent of the holder of any Note
for the purposes of, as determined by the Issuer, curing any ambiguity or of curing,
correcting or supplementing any defective or inconsistent provisions contained therein
or herein, to take into account further issues of notes pursuant to Condition 15 (Further
Issues) or in any manner that the Issuer may deem necessary or desirable and that will
not adversely affect, in the opinion of the Issuer, in any material respect, the interests
of the Noteholders.
(i) Notes controlled by the Issuer
For the purposes of (i) determining the right to attend and vote at any Meeting, or the
right to sign or confirm in writing, or authorise the signature of, any Written Resolution,
(ii) Condition 12(a) (Convening Meetings of Noteholders; Conduct of Meetings of
Noteholders; Written Resolutions); and (iii) Condition 13 (Aggregation Agent;
Aggregation Procedures), any Notes which are for the time being held by or on behalf
of the Issuer or by or on behalf of any person which is owned or controlled directly or
indirectly by the Issuer or by any public sector instrumentality of the Issuer shall be
disregarded and be deemed not to remain outstanding, where:
(i) “public sector instrumentality” means the Ministry of Ukraine, the National
Bank of Ukraine, any other department, ministry or agency of the government
41
of Ukraine or any corporation, trust, financial institution or other entity owned
or controlled by the government of Ukraine or any of the foregoing; and
(ii) “control” means the power, directly or indirectly, through the ownership of
voting securities or other ownership interests or through contractual control or
otherwise, to direct the management of or elect or appoint a majority of the
board of directors or other persons performing similar functions in lieu of, or
in addition to, the board of directors of a corporation, trust, financial institution
or other entity.
A Note will also be deemed to be not outstanding if the Note has previously been
cancelled or delivered for cancellation or held for reissuance but not reissued, or, where
relevant, the Note has previously been called for redemption in accordance with its
terms or previously become due and payable at maturity or otherwise and the Issuer
has previously satisfied its obligations to make all payments due in respect of the Note
in accordance with its terms.
In advance of any Meeting, or in connection with any Written Resolution, the Issuer
shall provide to the Fiscal Agent a copy of the certificate prepared pursuant to
Condition 13(d) (Certificate) which includes information on the total number of Notes
which are for the time being held by or on behalf of the Issuer or by or on behalf of any
person which is owned or controlled directly or indirectly by the Issuer or by any public
sector instrumentality of the Issuer and, as such, such Notes shall be disregarded and
deemed not to remain outstanding for the purposes of ascertaining the right to attend
and vote at any Meeting or the right to sign, or authorise the signature of, any Written
Resolution in respect of any such Meeting. The Fiscal Agent shall make any such
certificate available for inspection during normal business hours at its Specified Office
and, upon reasonable request, will allow copies of such certificate to be taken.
(j) Publication
The Issuer shall publish all Extraordinary Resolutions and Written Resolutions which
have been determined by the Aggregation Agent to have been duly passed in
accordance with Condition 13(g) (Manner of publication).
(k) Exchange and Conversion
Any Extraordinary Resolutions or Written Resolutions which have been duly passed
and which modify any provision of, or action in respect of, the Conditions may be
implemented at the Issuer’s option by way of a mandatory exchange or conversion of
the Notes and each other affected series of debt securities, as the case may be, into new
debt securities containing the modified terms and conditions if the proposed mandatory
exchange or conversion of the Notes is notified to Noteholders at the time notification
is given to the Noteholders as to the proposed modification or action. Any such
exchange or conversion shall be binding on all Noteholders.
nekefer
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 196
З нами з: 24.10.14
Подякував: 11 раз.
Подякували: 32 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: П'ят 01 лип, 2022 05:29

  M-A-X написав:
  St/2 написав:aeroservis
Дефолта не будет 3/4 спишут и платеж через 5 лет

А если кто-то из держателей не согласен на такие условия? Или спрашивают только у топовых? А остальных под одну гребенку?

в мире денег кто богаче тот и прав :roll:
nekefer
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 196
З нами з: 24.10.14
Подякував: 11 раз.
Подякували: 32 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: П'ят 01 лип, 2022 06:03

  St/2 написав:aeroservis
Дефолта не будет 3/4 спишут и платеж через 5 лет
Я думаю, спишут максимум 40%,
а выплаты возобновят после окончания войны//)
asti
 
Повідомлень: 2765
З нами з: 24.11.12
Подякував: 42 раз.
Подякували: 534 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: П'ят 01 лип, 2022 06:45

  asti написав:
  St/2 написав:aeroservis
Дефолта не будет 3/4 спишут и платеж через 5 лет
Я думаю, спишут максимум 40%,
а выплаты возобновят после окончания войны//)

Согласен. Звучит более реально, исходя из текущих цен на бонды: 0.6 * 50% что все будет хорошо * дисконтируемый поток (после войны). К тому же падение ВВП тоже около 35-40% намечается. Не последний показатель для бондхолдеров
San
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 33434
З нами з: 08.04.08
Подякував: 2316 раз.
Подякували: 2571 раз.
 
Профіль
  #<1 ... 334335336337
Форум:
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Зараз переглядають цей форум: Немає зареєстрованих користувачів і 1 гість
Модератори: Ірина_, Модератор

Схожі теми
Теми
 Відповіді Перегляди Останнє
ОВГЗ Пошаговая инструкция 1 ... 5, 6, 7
sinowi » Пон 19 кві, 2021 13:17
62 47999
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Вів 10 тра, 2022 14:21
V2
Как заполнить декларацию по доходам от ОВГЗ 1, 2
Олежан » Чет 03 лют, 2022 16:13
11 512631
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Чет 14 кві, 2022 12:17
ОлегВМ
Стоит ли вкладывать деньги в ОВГЗ? 1 ... 4, 5, 6
Ірина_ » Пон 11 бер, 2019 10:32
53 32278
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Вів 13 кві, 2021 14:21
sinowi

Видалити встановлені форумом файли cookie
Зараз обговорюється
Рынок ОВГЗ (3368)
01.07.2022 07:45
ТАСКОМБАНК (638)
01.07.2022 06:14
Все материалы
Топ
відповідей
Топ
користувачів
Топ новини
реклама
Реклама

Форуми Finance.ua


Finance.ua


При використанні матеріалів даної сторінки посилання на FINANCE.UA обов'язкове,
для інтернет-видань - гіперпосилання, не закрите для індексації пошуковими системами.
Copyright © 2000-2011 Файненс.ЮА. Конфіденційність.
Powered by phpBB.