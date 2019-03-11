Форуми / Фондовий ринок: цінні папери,

#<1 ... 334335336337 Додано: Чет 30 чер, 2022 15:25 St/2 написав: aeroservis

усі варіанти мали б бути описані в так званому проспекті емісії Цінного Паперу



https://mof.gov.ua/uk/ozdp



тут є список усіх ОЗДП

шукайте свій, справа є документи усіх проспектів, але...

(але ставки не спішить збільшувати... поживемо побачимо)

300 страниц воды

например в этом проспекте https://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange ... 1-7-23.pdf

нас интересует TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE NOTES страницы 25-46, а по сабжу совсем чуть чуть, 10 страниц текста стр. 32-41, джаже в гугл переводчике все понятно

12. Meetings of Noteholders; Modification and Waiver

(a) Convening Meetings of Noteholders; Conduct of Meetings of Noteholders; Written

Resolutions

(i) The Issuer may convene a Meeting at any time in respect of the Notes in

accordance with the provisions of the Agency Agreement. The Issuer will

determine the time and place of the Meeting and will notify the Noteholders of

the time, place and purpose of the Meeting not less than 21 and not more than

45 days before the Meeting.

(ii) The Issuer will convene a meeting if the holders of at least 10 per cent. in

principal amount of the outstanding Notes have delivered a written request to

the Issuer setting out the purpose of the Meeting. The Issuer will notify the

33

Holders within 10 days of receipt of such written request of the time and place

of the Meeting, which shall take place not less than 21 and not more than 45

days after the date on which such notification is given.

(iii) The Issuer will set the procedures governing the conduct of any Meeting in

accordance with the Agency Agreement. If the Agency Agreement does not

include such procedures, or additional procedures are required, the Issuer will

set such procedures as are customary in the market and in such a manner as to

facilitate any multiple series aggregation, if in relation to a Reserved Matter the

Issuer proposes any modification to the terms and conditions of, or action with

respect to, two or more series of debt securities issued by it.

(iv) The notice convening any Meeting will specify, inter alia:

(A) the date, time and location of the Meeting;

(B) the agenda and the text of any Extraordinary Resolution to be proposed

for adoption at the Meeting;

(C) the record date for the Meeting, which shall be no more than five

business days before the date of the Meeting;

(D) the documentation required to be produced by a Noteholder in order to

be entitled to participate at the Meeting or to appoint a proxy to act on

the Noteholder’s behalf at the Meeting;

(E) any time deadline and procedures required by any relevant

international and/or domestic clearing systems or similar through

which the Notes are traded and/or held by Noteholders;

(F) whether Condition 12(b) (Modification of this Series of Notes only),

Condition 12(c) (Multiple Series Aggregation – Single limb voting) or

Condition 12(d) (Multiple Series Aggregation – Two limb voting) shall

apply and, if relevant, in relation to which other series of debt securities

it applies;

(G) if the proposed modification or action relates to two or more series of

debt securities issued by it and contemplates such series of debt

securities being aggregated in more than one group of debt securities,

a description of the proposed treatment of each such group of debt

securities;

(H) such information that is required to be provided by the Issuer in

accordance with Condition 12(f) (Information);

(I) the identity of the Aggregation Agent and the Calculation Agent, if any,

for any proposed modification or action to be voted on at the Meeting,

and the details of any applicable methodology referred to in Condition

12(g) (Claims Valuation); and

(J) any additional procedures which may be necessary and, if applicable,

the conditions under which a multiple series aggregation will be

deemed to have been satisfied if it is approved as to some but not all of

the affected series of debt securities.

34

(v) In addition, the Agency Agreement contains provisions relating to Written

Resolutions. All information to be provided pursuant to paragraph (iv) above

shall also be provided, mutatis mutandis, in respect of Written Resolutions.

(vi) A “record date” in relation to any proposed modification or action means the

date fixed by the Issuer for determining the Noteholders and, in the case of a

multiple series aggregation, the holders of debt securities of each other affected

series that are entitled to vote on a Multiple Series Single Limb Extraordinary

Resolution or a Multiple Series Two Limb Extraordinary Resolution, or to sign

a Multiple Series Single Limb Written Resolution or a Multiple Series Two

Limb Written Resolution.

(vii) An “Extraordinary Resolution” means any of a Single Series Extraordinary

Resolution, a Multiple Series Single Limb Extraordinary Resolution and/or a

Multiple Series Two Limb Extraordinary Resolution, as the case may be.

(viii) A “Written Resolution” means any of a Single Series Written Resolution, a

Multiple Series Single Limb Written Resolution and/or a Multiple Series Two

Limb Written Resolution, as the case may be.

(ix) Any reference to “debt securities” means any notes (including the Notes),

bonds, debentures or other debt securities issued by the Issuer in one or more

series with an original stated maturity of more than one year but, for the

avoidance of doubt, does not mean any GDP-linked Securities.

(x) “Debt Securities Capable of Aggregation” means those debt securities which

include or incorporate by reference this Condition 12 (Meetings of

Noteholders; Modification and Waiver) and Condition 13 (Aggregation Agent;

Aggregation Procedures) (or provisions substantially in these terms which

provide for the debt securities which include such provisions to be capable of

being aggregated for voting purposes with other series of debt securities, for

the avoidance of doubt irrespective of whether any such series of debt securities

is issued under a fiscal agency or a trust structure).

(b) Modification of this Series of Notes only

(i) Any modification of any provision of, or any action in respect of, these

Conditions or the Agency Agreement in respect of the Notes may be made or

taken if approved by a Single Series Ordinary Resolution, a Single Series

Extraordinary Resolution or a Single Series Written Resolution as set out

below.

(ii) For the purposes of a Meeting convened in respect of this Series of Notes only

and for the purposes of passing a Single Series Ordinary Resolution and/or a

Single Series Extraordinary Resolution (each as defined below) (a “Single

Series Meeting”), at any such Single Series Meeting any one or more persons

present in person holding Notes or being proxies or representatives and holding

or representing in the aggregate not less than 50 per cent. in principal amount

of such Notes for the time being outstanding shall (save for the purposes of

passing a Single Series Extraordinary Resolution) form a quorum for the

transaction of business and no business (other than the choosing of a chairman)

shall be transacted at any such Single Series Meeting unless the requisite

quorum be present at the commencement of business. The quorum at any such

Single Series Meeting convened for the purpose of passing a Single Series

Extraordinary Resolution shall (subject as provided in paragraph (iii) below)

be one or more persons present in person holding Notes or being proxies or

35

representatives and holding or representing in the aggregate not less than 66⅔

per cent. in principal amount of the Notes for the time being outstanding.

(iii) If within 15 minutes from the time fixed for any such Single Series Meeting a

quorum is not present, the Single Series Meeting shall, if convened upon the

requisition of the Noteholders, be dissolved, or in any other case, it shall stand

adjourned for such period, being not less than 14 days nor more than 42 days,

as may be appointed by the chairman either at or after the Single Series

Meeting. At such adjourned Single Series Meeting one or more persons present

holding Notes or being proxies or representatives (whatever the principal

amount of Notes so held or represented) shall form a quorum and may pass any

resolution and decide upon all matters which could properly have been dealt

with at the Single Series Meeting from which the adjournment took place had

a quorum been present at such Single Series Meeting, provided that at any

adjourned Single Series Meeting at which a Single Series Extraordinary

Resolution is to be proposed, the quorum shall be one or more persons present

in person holding Notes or being proxies or representatives and holding or

representing in the aggregate not less than 33⅓ per cent. in principal amount of

the Notes for the time being outstanding.

(iv) A “Single Series Ordinary Resolution” means a resolution passed at a Single

Series Meeting duly convened and held in accordance with the procedures

prescribed by the Issuer and the Fiscal Agent pursuant to Condition 12(a)

(Convening Meetings of Noteholders; Conduct of Meetings of Noteholders;

Written Resolutions) and paragraphs 12(b)(ii) and 12(b)(iii) above in respect of

any matter other than a Reserved Matter, by the affirmative vote of more than

50 per cent. of the Noteholders present in person or represented by proxy.

(v) A “Single Series Extraordinary Resolution” means a resolution passed at a

Single Series Meeting duly convened and held in accordance with the

procedures prescribed by the Issuer and the Fiscal Agent pursuant to Condition

12(a) (Convening Meetings of Noteholders; Conduct of Meetings of

Noteholders; Written Resolutions) and paragraphs 12(b)(ii) and 12(b)(iii)

above in respect of a Reserved Matter, by the affirmative vote of at least 75 per

cent. of the Noteholders present in person or represented by proxy.

(vi) A “Single Series Written Resolution” means a resolution in writing signed or

confirmed in writing by or on behalf of the holders of:

(A) in the case of a Reserved Matter, at least 75 per cent. of the aggregate

principal amount of the outstanding Notes; or

(B) in the case of a matter other than a Reserved Matter, more than 50 per

cent. of the aggregate principal amount of the outstanding Notes.

(vii) Any Single Series Written Resolution may be contained in one document or

several documents in the same form, each signed or confirmed in writing by or

on behalf of one or more Noteholders.

(viii) Any Single Series Ordinary Resolution, Single Series Extraordinary Resolution

duly passed or Single Series Written Resolution approved shall be binding on

all Noteholders, whether or not they attended such Single Series Meeting,

whether or not they voted in favour thereof and whether or not they signed or

confirmed in writing any such Single Series Written Resolution, as the case

may be.

36

(c) Multiple Series Aggregation – Single limb voting

(i) In relation to a proposal that includes a Reserved Matter, any modification to

the terms and conditions of, or any action with respect to, two or more series of

Debt Securities Capable of Aggregation may be made or taken if approved by

a Multiple Series Single Limb Extraordinary Resolution or by a Multiple Series

Single Limb Written Resolution as set out below, provided that the Uniformly

Applicable condition is satisfied.

(ii) A “Multiple Series Single Limb Extraordinary Resolution” means a

resolution considered at separate Meetings of the holders of each affected series

of Debt Securities Capable of Aggregation, duly convened and held in

accordance with the procedures prescribed by the Issuer and the Fiscal Agent

pursuant to Condition 12(a) (Convening Meetings of Noteholders; Conduct of

Meetings of Noteholders; Written Resolutions), as supplemented if necessary,

which is passed by a majority of at least 75 per cent. of the aggregate principal

amount of the outstanding debt securities of all affected series of Debt

Securities Capable of Aggregation (taken in aggregate).

(iii) A “Multiple Series Single Limb Written Resolution” means each resolution

in writing (with a separate resolution in writing or multiple separate resolutions

in writing distributed to the holders of each affected series of Debt Securities

Capable of Aggregation, in accordance with the applicable bond

documentation) which, when taken together, has been signed or confirmed in

writing by or on behalf of the holders of at least 75 per cent. of the aggregate

principal amount of the outstanding debt securities of all affected series of Debt

Securities Capable of Aggregation (taken in aggregate).

(iv) Any Multiple Series Single Limb Written Resolution may be contained in one

document or several documents in substantially the same form, each signed or

confirmed in writing by or on behalf of one or more Noteholders or one or more

holders of each affected series of Debt Securities Capable of Aggregation.

(v) Any Multiple Series Single Limb Extraordinary Resolution duly passed or

Multiple Series Single Limb Written Resolution approved shall be binding on

all Noteholders and holders of each other affected series of Debt Securities

Capable of Aggregation, whether or not they attended any Meeting, whether or

not they voted in favour thereof, whether or not any other holder or holders of

the same series voted in favour thereof and whether or not they signed or

confirmed in writing any such Multiple Series Single Limb Written Resolution,

as the case may be.

(vi) The “Uniformly Applicable” condition will be satisfied if:

(A) the holders of all affected series of Debt Securities Capable of

Aggregation are invited to exchange, convert, or substitute their debt

securities, on the same terms, for (1) the same new instrument or other

consideration or (2) a new instrument, new instruments or other

consideration from an identical menu of instruments or other

consideration; or

(B) the amendments proposed to the terms and conditions of each affected

series of Debt Securities Capable of Aggregation would, following

implementation of such amendments, result in the amended

instruments having identical provisions (other than provisions which

are necessarily different, having regard to the currency of issuance).

37

(vii) It is understood that a proposal under paragraph (c)(i) above will not be

considered to satisfy the Uniformly Applicable condition if each exchanging,

converting, substituting or amending holder of each affected series of Debt

Securities Capable of Aggregation is not offered the same amount of

consideration per amount of principal, the same amount of consideration per

amount of interest accrued but unpaid and the same amount of consideration

per amount of past due interest, respectively, as that offered to each other

exchanging, converting, substituting or amending holder of each affected series

of Debt Securities Capable of Aggregation (or, where a menu of instruments or

other consideration is offered, each exchanging, converting, substituting or

amending holder of each affected series of Debt Securities Capable of

Aggregation is not offered the same amount of consideration per amount of

principal, the same amount of consideration per amount of interest accrued but

unpaid and the same amount of consideration per amount of past due interest,

respectively, as that offered to each other exchanging, converting, substituting

or amending holder of each affected series of Debt Securities Capable of

Aggregation electing the same option from such menu of instruments).

(viii) Any modification or action proposed under paragraph (i) above may be made

in respect of some series only of the Debt Securities Capable of Aggregation

and, for the avoidance of doubt, the provisions described in this Condition 12(c)

(Multiple Series Aggregation – Single limb voting) may be used for different

groups of two or more series of Debt Securities Capable of Aggregation

simultaneously.

(d) Multiple Series Aggregation – Two limb voting

(i) In relation to a proposal that includes a Reserved Matter, any modification to

the terms and conditions of, or any action with respect to, two or more series of

Debt Securities Capable of Aggregation may be made or taken if approved by

a Multiple Series Two Limb Extraordinary Resolution or by a Multiple Series

Two Limb Written Resolution as set out below.

(ii) A “Multiple Series Two Limb Extraordinary Resolution” means a

resolution considered at separate Meetings of the holders of each affected series

of Debt Securities Capable of Aggregation, duly convened and held in

accordance with the procedures prescribed by the Issuer and the Fiscal Agent

pursuant to Condition 12(a) (Meetings of Noteholders; Modification and

Waiver), as supplemented if necessary, which is passed by a majority of:

(A) at least 66⅔ per cent. of the aggregate principal amount of the

outstanding debt securities of affected series of Debt Securities

Capable of Aggregation (taken in aggregate); and

(B) more than 50 per cent. of the aggregate principal amount of the

outstanding debt securities in each affected series of Debt Securities

Capable of Aggregation (taken individually).

(iii) A “Multiple Series Two Limb Written Resolution” means each resolution in

writing (with a separate resolution in writing or multiple separate resolutions

in writing distributed to the holders of each affected series of Debt Securities

Capable of Aggregation, in accordance with the applicable bond

documentation) which, when taken together, has been signed or confirmed in

writing by or on behalf of the holders of:

38

(A) at least 66⅔ per cent. of the aggregate principal amount of the

outstanding debt securities of all the affected series of Debt Securities

Capable of Aggregation (taken in aggregate); and

(B) more than 50 per cent. of the aggregate principal amount of the

outstanding debt securities in each affected series of Debt Securities

Capable of Aggregation (taken individually).

(iv) Any Multiple Series Two Limb Written Resolution may be contained in one

document or several documents in substantially the same form, each signed or

confirmed in writing by or on behalf of one or more Noteholders or one or more

holders of each affected series of Debt Securities Capable of Aggregation.

(v) Any Multiple Series Two Limb Extraordinary Resolution duly passed or

Multiple Series Two Limb Written Resolution approved shall be binding on all

Noteholders and holders of each other affected series of Debt Securities

Capable of Aggregation, whether or not they attended any Meeting, whether or

not they voted in favour thereof, whether or not any other holder or holders of

the same series voted in favour thereof and whether or not they signed or

confirmed in writing any such Multiple Series Two Limb Written Resolution,

as the case may be.

(vi) Any modification or action proposed under paragraph (i) above may be made

in respect of some series only of the Debt Securities Capable of Aggregation

and, for the avoidance of doubt, the provisions described in this Condition 12(d)

(Multiple Series Aggregation – Two limb voting) may be used for different

groups of two or more series of Debt Securities Capable of Aggregation

simultaneously.

(e) Reserved Matters

In these Conditions, “Reserved Matter” means any proposal:

(i) to change the date, or the method of determining the date, for payment of

principal, interest or any other amount in respect of the Notes, to reduce or

cancel the amount of principal, interest or any other amount payable on any

date in respect of the Notes or to change the method of calculating the amount

of principal, interest or any other amount payable in respect of the Notes on

any date;

(ii) to change the currency in which any amount due in respect of the Notes is

payable or the place in which any payment is to be made;

(iii) to change the majority required to pass an Extraordinary Resolution, a Written

Resolution or any other resolution of Noteholders or the number or percentage

of votes required to be cast, or the number or percentage of Notes required to

be held, in connection with the taking of any decision or action by or on behalf

of the Noteholders or any of them;

(iv) to change this definition, or the definition of “Extraordinary Resolution”,

“Single Series Extraordinary Resolution”, “Multiple Series Single Limb

Extraordinary Resolution”, “Multiple Series Two Limb Extraordinary

Resolution”, “Written Resolution”, “Single Series Written Resolution”,

“Multiple Series Single Limb Written Resolution” or “Multiple Series Two

Limb Written Resolution”;

39

(v) to change the definition of “debt securities” or “Debt Securities Capable of

Aggregation”;

(vi) to change the definition of “Uniformly Applicable”;

(vii) to change the definition of “outstanding” or to modify the provisions of

Condition 12(i) (Notes controlled by the Issuer);

(viii) to change the legal ranking of the Notes as set out in Condition 1(b) (Status);

(ix) to change any provision of the Notes describing circumstances in which such

Notes may be declared due and payable prior to their scheduled maturity date,

as set out in Condition 8 (Events of Default);

(x) to change the law governing the Notes, any of the arrangements specified in

such Notes to enable proceedings to be taken or the Issuer’s waiver of

immunity, in respect of actions or proceedings brought by any Noteholder, as

set out in Condition 17 (Governing Law and Arbitration);

(xi) to impose any condition on or otherwise change the Issuer’s obligation to make

payments of principal, interest or any other amount in respect of the Notes,

including by way of the addition of a call option;

(xii) to modify the provisions of this Condition 12(e) (Reserved Matters);

(xiii) except as permitted by any related guarantee or security agreement, to release

any agreement guaranteeing or securing payments under the Notes or to change

the terms of any such guarantee or security;

(xiv) to exchange or substitute all the Notes for, or convert all the Notes into, other

obligations or securities of the Issuer or any other person, or to modify any

provision of these Conditions in connection with any exchange or substitution

of such Notes for, or the conversion of such Notes into, any other obligations

or securities of the Issuer or any other person, which would result in the

Conditions as so modified being less favourable to the Noteholders which are

subject to the Conditions as so modified than:

(A) the provisions of the other obligations or debt securities of the Issuer

or any other person resulting from the relevant exchange or substitution

or conversion; or

(B) if more than one series of other obligations or debt securities results

from the relevant exchange or substitution or conversion, the

provisions of the resulting series of debt securities having the largest

aggregate principal amount.

(f) Information

Prior to or on the date that the Issuer proposes any Extraordinary Resolution or Written

Resolution pursuant to Condition 12(b) (Modification of this Series of Notes only),

Condition 12(c) (Multiple Series Aggregation – Single limb voting) or Condition 12(d)

(Multiple Series Aggregation – Two limb voting), the Issuer shall publish in accordance

with Condition 13 (Aggregation Agent; Aggregation Procedures):

(i) a description of the Issuer’s economic and financial circumstances which are,

in the Issuer’s opinion, relevant to the request for any potential modification or

40

action, a description of the Issuer’s existing debts and a description of its broad

policy reform programme and provisional macroeconomic outlook;

(ii) if the Issuer shall at the time have entered into an arrangement for financial

assistance with multilateral and/or other major creditors or creditor groups

and/or an agreement with any such creditors regarding debt relief, a description

of any such arrangement or agreement and where permitted under the

information disclosure policies of the multilateral or such other creditors, as

applicable, copies of the arrangement or agreement shall be provided;

(iii) a description of the Issuer’s proposed treatment of external debt securities that

fall outside the scope of any multiple series aggregation and its intentions with

respect to any other debt securities and its other major creditor groups; and

(iv) if any proposed modification or action contemplates debt securities being

aggregated in more than one group of debt securities, a description of the

proposed treatment of each such group, as required for a notice convening a

Meeting in Condition 12(a)(iv)(G).

(g) Claims Valuation

For the purpose of calculating the par value of the Notes and any affected series of debt

securities which are to be aggregated with the Notes in accordance with Condition 12(c)

(Multiple Series Aggregation – Single limb voting) and Condition 12(d) (Multiple

Series Aggregation – Two limb voting), the Issuer may appoint a Calculation Agent.

The Issuer shall, with the approval of the Aggregation Agent and any appointed

Calculation Agent, promulgate the methodology in accordance with which the

Calculation Agent will calculate the par value of the Notes and such affected series of

debt securities. In any such case where a Calculation Agent is appointed, the same

person will be appointed as the Calculation Agent for the Notes and each other affected

series of debt securities for these purposes, and the same methodology will be

promulgated for each affected series of debt securities.

(h) Manifest error, etc.

The Agency Agreement may be amended without the consent of the holder of any Note

for the purposes of, as determined by the Issuer, curing any ambiguity or of curing,

correcting or supplementing any defective or inconsistent provisions contained therein

or herein, to take into account further issues of notes pursuant to Condition 15 (Further

Issues) or in any manner that the Issuer may deem necessary or desirable and that will

not adversely affect, in the opinion of the Issuer, in any material respect, the interests

of the Noteholders.

(i) Notes controlled by the Issuer

For the purposes of (i) determining the right to attend and vote at any Meeting, or the

right to sign or confirm in writing, or authorise the signature of, any Written Resolution,

(ii) Condition 12(a) (Convening Meetings of Noteholders; Conduct of Meetings of

Noteholders; Written Resolutions); and (iii) Condition 13 (Aggregation Agent;

Aggregation Procedures), any Notes which are for the time being held by or on behalf

of the Issuer or by or on behalf of any person which is owned or controlled directly or

indirectly by the Issuer or by any public sector instrumentality of the Issuer shall be

disregarded and be deemed not to remain outstanding, where:

(i) “public sector instrumentality” means the Ministry of Ukraine, the National

Bank of Ukraine, any other department, ministry or agency of the government

41

of Ukraine or any corporation, trust, financial institution or other entity owned

or controlled by the government of Ukraine or any of the foregoing; and

(ii) “control” means the power, directly or indirectly, through the ownership of

voting securities or other ownership interests or through contractual control or

otherwise, to direct the management of or elect or appoint a majority of the

board of directors or other persons performing similar functions in lieu of, or

in addition to, the board of directors of a corporation, trust, financial institution

or other entity.

A Note will also be deemed to be not outstanding if the Note has previously been

cancelled or delivered for cancellation or held for reissuance but not reissued, or, where

relevant, the Note has previously been called for redemption in accordance with its

terms or previously become due and payable at maturity or otherwise and the Issuer

has previously satisfied its obligations to make all payments due in respect of the Note

in accordance with its terms.

In advance of any Meeting, or in connection with any Written Resolution, the Issuer

shall provide to the Fiscal Agent a copy of the certificate prepared pursuant to

Condition 13(d) (Certificate) which includes information on the total number of Notes

which are for the time being held by or on behalf of the Issuer or by or on behalf of any

person which is owned or controlled directly or indirectly by the Issuer or by any public

sector instrumentality of the Issuer and, as such, such Notes shall be disregarded and

deemed not to remain outstanding for the purposes of ascertaining the right to attend

and vote at any Meeting or the right to sign, or authorise the signature of, any Written

Resolution in respect of any such Meeting. The Fiscal Agent shall make any such

certificate available for inspection during normal business hours at its Specified Office

and, upon reasonable request, will allow copies of such certificate to be taken.

(j) Publication

The Issuer shall publish all Extraordinary Resolutions and Written Resolutions which

have been determined by the Aggregation Agent to have been duly passed in

accordance with Condition 13(g) (Manner of publication).

(k) Exchange and Conversion

Any Extraordinary Resolutions or Written Resolutions which have been duly passed

and which modify any provision of, or action in respect of, the Conditions may be

implemented at the Issuer’s option by way of a mandatory exchange or conversion of

the Notes and each other affected series of debt securities, as the case may be, into new

debt securities containing the modified terms and conditions if the proposed mandatory

exchange or conversion of the Notes is notified to Noteholders at the time notification

is given to the Noteholders as to the proposed modification or action. Any such

300 страниц воды
например в этом проспекте https://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange ... 1-7-23.pdf
нас интересует TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE NOTES страницы 25-46, а по сабжу совсем чуть чуть, 10 страниц текста
стр. 32-41, джаже в гугл переводчике все понятно

nekefer
Повідомлень: 196 З нами з: 24.10.14 Подякував: 11 раз. Подякували: 32 раз.

Повідомлень: 196 З нами з: 24.10.14 Подякував: 11 раз. Подякували: 32 раз. Профіль ВідповістиЦитата Додано: П'ят 01 лип, 2022 05:29 M-A-X написав: St/2 написав: aeroservis

Дефолта не будет 3/4 спишут и платеж через 5 лет Дефолта не будет 3/4 спишут и платеж через 5 лет

А если кто-то из держателей не согласен на такие условия? Или спрашивают только у топовых? А остальных под одну гребенку? А если кто-то из держателей не согласен на такие условия? Или спрашивают только у топовых? А остальных под одну гребенку?

в мире денег кто богаче тот и прав в мире денег кто богаче тот и прав nekefer

Повідомлень: 196 З нами з: 24.10.14 Подякував: 11 раз. Подякували: 32 раз. Профіль ВідповістиЦитата Додано: П'ят 01 лип, 2022 06:03 St/2 написав: aeroservis

Дефолта не будет 3/4 спишут и платеж через 5 лет Дефолта не будет 3/4 спишут и платеж через 5 лет Я думаю, спишут максимум 40%,

а выплаты возобновят после окончания войны//) Я думаю, спишут максимум 40%,а выплаты возобновят после окончания войны//) asti Повідомлень: 2765 З нами з: 24.11.12 Подякував: 42 раз. Подякували: 534 раз. Профіль ВідповістиЦитата Додано: П'ят 01 лип, 2022 06:45 asti написав: St/2 написав: aeroservis

Дефолта не будет 3/4 спишут и платеж через 5 лет Дефолта не будет 3/4 спишут и платеж через 5 лет Я думаю, спишут максимум 40%,

а выплаты возобновят после окончания войны//) Я думаю, спишут максимум 40%,а выплаты возобновят после окончания войны//)

Согласен. Звучит более реально, исходя из текущих цен на бонды: 0.6 * 50% что все будет хорошо * дисконтируемый поток (после войны). К тому же падение ВВП тоже около 35-40% намечается. Не последний показатель для бондхолдеров Согласен. Звучит более реально, исходя из текущих цен на бонды: 0.6 * 50% что все будет хорошо * дисконтируемый поток (после войны). К тому же падение ВВП тоже около 35-40% намечается. Не последний показатель для бондхолдеров San

Повідомлень: 33434 З нами з: 08.04.08 Подякував: 2316 раз. Подякували: 2571 раз. Профіль ВідповістиЦитата Додано: П'ят 01 лип, 2022 07:35 San написав: Согласен. Звучит более реально, исходя из текущих цен на бонды: 0.6 * 50% что все будет хорошо * дисконтируемый поток (после войны). К тому же падение ВВП тоже около 35-40% намечается. Не последний показатель для бондхолдеров Согласен. Звучит более реально, исходя из текущих цен на бонды: 0.6 * 50% что все будет хорошо * дисконтируемый поток (после войны). К тому же падение ВВП тоже около 35-40% намечается. Не последний показатель для бондхолдеров

С ВВП есть маленькая обманочька.

Одно дело, Доноры дают кредит НБУ, тот через курсовую стабильность тратит, а украинцы покупают евробляхи. Так сяк евробляха создает мультипликатор, да и амортизируется медленно.

А сейчас дают кредит, на который покупают снаряды и топливо.

Танчики поездили, по стреляли и это всё стоит 0. Война я все понимаю.



Сейчас в место Сандоры польские соки. И солдат в отпуске тратит боевые, а деньги уходят зарубеж, а продукт в грунт.

Потому ВВП он как суслик, он как бы есть, но его как бы нет.

самое сложное будет после войны



Следить надо за динамикой экспорта С ВВП есть маленькая обманочька.Одно дело, Доноры дают кредит НБУ, тот через курсовую стабильность тратит, а украинцы покупают евробляхи. Так сяк евробляха создает мультипликатор, да и амортизируется медленно.А сейчас дают кредит, на который покупают снаряды и топливо.Танчики поездили, по стреляли и это всё стоит 0. Война я все понимаю.Сейчас в место Сандоры польские соки. И солдат в отпуске тратит боевые, а деньги уходят зарубеж, а продукт в грунт.Потому ВВП он как суслик, он как бы есть, но его как бы нет.самое сложное будет после войны St/2

