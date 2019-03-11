12. Meetings of Noteholders; Modification and Waiver (a) Convening Meetings of Noteholders; Conduct of Meetings of Noteholders; Written Resolutions (i) The Issuer may convene a Meeting at any time in respect of the Notes in accordance with the provisions of the Agency Agreement. The Issuer will determine the time and place of the Meeting and will notify the Noteholders of the time, place and purpose of the Meeting not less than 21 and not more than 45 days before the Meeting. (ii) The Issuer will convene a meeting if the holders of at least 10 per cent. in principal amount of the outstanding Notes have delivered a written request to the Issuer setting out the purpose of the Meeting. The Issuer will notify the 33 Holders within 10 days of receipt of such written request of the time and place of the Meeting, which shall take place not less than 21 and not more than 45 days after the date on which such notification is given. (iii) The Issuer will set the procedures governing the conduct of any Meeting in accordance with the Agency Agreement. If the Agency Agreement does not include such procedures, or additional procedures are required, the Issuer will set such procedures as are customary in the market and in such a manner as to facilitate any multiple series aggregation, if in relation to a Reserved Matter the Issuer proposes any modification to the terms and conditions of, or action with respect to, two or more series of debt securities issued by it. (iv) The notice convening any Meeting will specify, inter alia: (A) the date, time and location of the Meeting; (B) the agenda and the text of any Extraordinary Resolution to be proposed for adoption at the Meeting; (C) the record date for the Meeting, which shall be no more than five business days before the date of the Meeting; (D) the documentation required to be produced by a Noteholder in order to be entitled to participate at the Meeting or to appoint a proxy to act on the Noteholder’s behalf at the Meeting; (E) any time deadline and procedures required by any relevant international and/or domestic clearing systems or similar through which the Notes are traded and/or held by Noteholders; (F) whether Condition 12(b) (Modification of this Series of Notes only), Condition 12(c) (Multiple Series Aggregation – Single limb voting) or Condition 12(d) (Multiple Series Aggregation – Two limb voting) shall apply and, if relevant, in relation to which other series of debt securities it applies; (G) if the proposed modification or action relates to two or more series of debt securities issued by it and contemplates such series of debt securities being aggregated in more than one group of debt securities, a description of the proposed treatment of each such group of debt securities; (H) such information that is required to be provided by the Issuer in accordance with Condition 12(f) (Information); (I) the identity of the Aggregation Agent and the Calculation Agent, if any, for any proposed modification or action to be voted on at the Meeting, and the details of any applicable methodology referred to in Condition 12(g) (Claims Valuation); and (J) any additional procedures which may be necessary and, if applicable, the conditions under which a multiple series aggregation will be deemed to have been satisfied if it is approved as to some but not all of the affected series of debt securities. 34 (v) In addition, the Agency Agreement contains provisions relating to Written Resolutions. All information to be provided pursuant to paragraph (iv) above shall also be provided, mutatis mutandis, in respect of Written Resolutions. (vi) A “record date” in relation to any proposed modification or action means the date fixed by the Issuer for determining the Noteholders and, in the case of a multiple series aggregation, the holders of debt securities of each other affected series that are entitled to vote on a Multiple Series Single Limb Extraordinary Resolution or a Multiple Series Two Limb Extraordinary Resolution, or to sign a Multiple Series Single Limb Written Resolution or a Multiple Series Two Limb Written Resolution. (vii) An “Extraordinary Resolution” means any of a Single Series Extraordinary Resolution, a Multiple Series Single Limb Extraordinary Resolution and/or a Multiple Series Two Limb Extraordinary Resolution, as the case may be. (viii) A “Written Resolution” means any of a Single Series Written Resolution, a Multiple Series Single Limb Written Resolution and/or a Multiple Series Two Limb Written Resolution, as the case may be. (ix) Any reference to “debt securities” means any notes (including the Notes), bonds, debentures or other debt securities issued by the Issuer in one or more series with an original stated maturity of more than one year but, for the avoidance of doubt, does not mean any GDP-linked Securities. (x) “Debt Securities Capable of Aggregation” means those debt securities which include or incorporate by reference this Condition 12 (Meetings of Noteholders; Modification and Waiver) and Condition 13 (Aggregation Agent; Aggregation Procedures) (or provisions substantially in these terms which provide for the debt securities which include such provisions to be capable of being aggregated for voting purposes with other series of debt securities, for the avoidance of doubt irrespective of whether any such series of debt securities is issued under a fiscal agency or a trust structure). (b) Modification of this Series of Notes only (i) Any modification of any provision of, or any action in respect of, these Conditions or the Agency Agreement in respect of the Notes may be made or taken if approved by a Single Series Ordinary Resolution, a Single Series Extraordinary Resolution or a Single Series Written Resolution as set out below. (ii) For the purposes of a Meeting convened in respect of this Series of Notes only and for the purposes of passing a Single Series Ordinary Resolution and/or a Single Series Extraordinary Resolution (each as defined below) (a “Single Series Meeting”), at any such Single Series Meeting any one or more persons present in person holding Notes or being proxies or representatives and holding or representing in the aggregate not less than 50 per cent. in principal amount of such Notes for the time being outstanding shall (save for the purposes of passing a Single Series Extraordinary Resolution) form a quorum for the transaction of business and no business (other than the choosing of a chairman) shall be transacted at any such Single Series Meeting unless the requisite quorum be present at the commencement of business. The quorum at any such Single Series Meeting convened for the purpose of passing a Single Series Extraordinary Resolution shall (subject as provided in paragraph (iii) below) be one or more persons present in person holding Notes or being proxies or 35 representatives and holding or representing in the aggregate not less than 66⅔ per cent. in principal amount of the Notes for the time being outstanding. (iii) If within 15 minutes from the time fixed for any such Single Series Meeting a quorum is not present, the Single Series Meeting shall, if convened upon the requisition of the Noteholders, be dissolved, or in any other case, it shall stand adjourned for such period, being not less than 14 days nor more than 42 days, as may be appointed by the chairman either at or after the Single Series Meeting. At such adjourned Single Series Meeting one or more persons present holding Notes or being proxies or representatives (whatever the principal amount of Notes so held or represented) shall form a quorum and may pass any resolution and decide upon all matters which could properly have been dealt with at the Single Series Meeting from which the adjournment took place had a quorum been present at such Single Series Meeting, provided that at any adjourned Single Series Meeting at which a Single Series Extraordinary Resolution is to be proposed, the quorum shall be one or more persons present in person holding Notes or being proxies or representatives and holding or representing in the aggregate not less than 33⅓ per cent. in principal amount of the Notes for the time being outstanding. (iv) A “Single Series Ordinary Resolution” means a resolution passed at a Single Series Meeting duly convened and held in accordance with the procedures prescribed by the Issuer and the Fiscal Agent pursuant to Condition 12(a) (Convening Meetings of Noteholders; Conduct of Meetings of Noteholders; Written Resolutions) and paragraphs 12(b)(ii) and 12(b)(iii) above in respect of any matter other than a Reserved Matter, by the affirmative vote of more than 50 per cent. of the Noteholders present in person or represented by proxy. (v) A “Single Series Extraordinary Resolution” means a resolution passed at a Single Series Meeting duly convened and held in accordance with the procedures prescribed by the Issuer and the Fiscal Agent pursuant to Condition 12(a) (Convening Meetings of Noteholders; Conduct of Meetings of Noteholders; Written Resolutions) and paragraphs 12(b)(ii) and 12(b)(iii) above in respect of a Reserved Matter, by the affirmative vote of at least 75 per cent. of the Noteholders present in person or represented by proxy. (vi) A “Single Series Written Resolution” means a resolution in writing signed or confirmed in writing by or on behalf of the holders of: (A) in the case of a Reserved Matter, at least 75 per cent. of the aggregate principal amount of the outstanding Notes; or (B) in the case of a matter other than a Reserved Matter, more than 50 per cent. of the aggregate principal amount of the outstanding Notes. (vii) Any Single Series Written Resolution may be contained in one document or several documents in the same form, each signed or confirmed in writing by or on behalf of one or more Noteholders. (viii) Any Single Series Ordinary Resolution, Single Series Extraordinary Resolution duly passed or Single Series Written Resolution approved shall be binding on all Noteholders, whether or not they attended such Single Series Meeting, whether or not they voted in favour thereof and whether or not they signed or confirmed in writing any such Single Series Written Resolution, as the case may be. 36 (c) Multiple Series Aggregation – Single limb voting (i) In relation to a proposal that includes a Reserved Matter, any modification to the terms and conditions of, or any action with respect to, two or more series of Debt Securities Capable of Aggregation may be made or taken if approved by a Multiple Series Single Limb Extraordinary Resolution or by a Multiple Series Single Limb Written Resolution as set out below, provided that the Uniformly Applicable condition is satisfied. (ii) A “Multiple Series Single Limb Extraordinary Resolution” means a resolution considered at separate Meetings of the holders of each affected series of Debt Securities Capable of Aggregation, duly convened and held in accordance with the procedures prescribed by the Issuer and the Fiscal Agent pursuant to Condition 12(a) (Convening Meetings of Noteholders; Conduct of Meetings of Noteholders; Written Resolutions), as supplemented if necessary, which is passed by a majority of at least 75 per cent. of the aggregate principal amount of the outstanding debt securities of all affected series of Debt Securities Capable of Aggregation (taken in aggregate). (iii) A “Multiple Series Single Limb Written Resolution” means each resolution in writing (with a separate resolution in writing or multiple separate resolutions in writing distributed to the holders of each affected series of Debt Securities Capable of Aggregation, in accordance with the applicable bond documentation) which, when taken together, has been signed or confirmed in writing by or on behalf of the holders of at least 75 per cent. of the aggregate principal amount of the outstanding debt securities of all affected series of Debt Securities Capable of Aggregation (taken in aggregate). (iv) Any Multiple Series Single Limb Written Resolution may be contained in one document or several documents in substantially the same form, each signed or confirmed in writing by or on behalf of one or more Noteholders or one or more holders of each affected series of Debt Securities Capable of Aggregation. (v) Any Multiple Series Single Limb Extraordinary Resolution duly passed or Multiple Series Single Limb Written Resolution approved shall be binding on all Noteholders and holders of each other affected series of Debt Securities Capable of Aggregation, whether or not they attended any Meeting, whether or not they voted in favour thereof, whether or not any other holder or holders of the same series voted in favour thereof and whether or not they signed or confirmed in writing any such Multiple Series Single Limb Written Resolution, as the case may be. (vi) The “Uniformly Applicable” condition will be satisfied if: (A) the holders of all affected series of Debt Securities Capable of Aggregation are invited to exchange, convert, or substitute their debt securities, on the same terms, for (1) the same new instrument or other consideration or (2) a new instrument, new instruments or other consideration from an identical menu of instruments or other consideration; or (B) the amendments proposed to the terms and conditions of each affected series of Debt Securities Capable of Aggregation would, following implementation of such amendments, result in the amended instruments having identical provisions (other than provisions which are necessarily different, having regard to the currency of issuance). 37 (vii) It is understood that a proposal under paragraph (c)(i) above will not be considered to satisfy the Uniformly Applicable condition if each exchanging, converting, substituting or amending holder of each affected series of Debt Securities Capable of Aggregation is not offered the same amount of consideration per amount of principal, the same amount of consideration per amount of interest accrued but unpaid and the same amount of consideration per amount of past due interest, respectively, as that offered to each other exchanging, converting, substituting or amending holder of each affected series of Debt Securities Capable of Aggregation (or, where a menu of instruments or other consideration is offered, each exchanging, converting, substituting or amending holder of each affected series of Debt Securities Capable of Aggregation is not offered the same amount of consideration per amount of principal, the same amount of consideration per amount of interest accrued but unpaid and the same amount of consideration per amount of past due interest, respectively, as that offered to each other exchanging, converting, substituting or amending holder of each affected series of Debt Securities Capable of Aggregation electing the same option from such menu of instruments). (viii) Any modification or action proposed under paragraph (i) above may be made in respect of some series only of the Debt Securities Capable of Aggregation and, for the avoidance of doubt, the provisions described in this Condition 12(c) (Multiple Series Aggregation – Single limb voting) may be used for different groups of two or more series of Debt Securities Capable of Aggregation simultaneously. (d) Multiple Series Aggregation – Two limb voting (i) In relation to a proposal that includes a Reserved Matter, any modification to the terms and conditions of, or any action with respect to, two or more series of Debt Securities Capable of Aggregation may be made or taken if approved by a Multiple Series Two Limb Extraordinary Resolution or by a Multiple Series Two Limb Written Resolution as set out below. (ii) A “Multiple Series Two Limb Extraordinary Resolution” means a resolution considered at separate Meetings of the holders of each affected series of Debt Securities Capable of Aggregation, duly convened and held in accordance with the procedures prescribed by the Issuer and the Fiscal Agent pursuant to Condition 12(a) (Meetings of Noteholders; Modification and Waiver), as supplemented if necessary, which is passed by a majority of: (A) at least 66⅔ per cent. of the aggregate principal amount of the outstanding debt securities of affected series of Debt Securities Capable of Aggregation (taken in aggregate); and (B) more than 50 per cent. of the aggregate principal amount of the outstanding debt securities in each affected series of Debt Securities Capable of Aggregation (taken individually). (iii) A “Multiple Series Two Limb Written Resolution” means each resolution in writing (with a separate resolution in writing or multiple separate resolutions in writing distributed to the holders of each affected series of Debt Securities Capable of Aggregation, in accordance with the applicable bond documentation) which, when taken together, has been signed or confirmed in writing by or on behalf of the holders of: 38 (A) at least 66⅔ per cent. of the aggregate principal amount of the outstanding debt securities of all the affected series of Debt Securities Capable of Aggregation (taken in aggregate); and (B) more than 50 per cent. of the aggregate principal amount of the outstanding debt securities in each affected series of Debt Securities Capable of Aggregation (taken individually). (iv) Any Multiple Series Two Limb Written Resolution may be contained in one document or several documents in substantially the same form, each signed or confirmed in writing by or on behalf of one or more Noteholders or one or more holders of each affected series of Debt Securities Capable of Aggregation. (v) Any Multiple Series Two Limb Extraordinary Resolution duly passed or Multiple Series Two Limb Written Resolution approved shall be binding on all Noteholders and holders of each other affected series of Debt Securities Capable of Aggregation, whether or not they attended any Meeting, whether or not they voted in favour thereof, whether or not any other holder or holders of the same series voted in favour thereof and whether or not they signed or confirmed in writing any such Multiple Series Two Limb Written Resolution, as the case may be. (vi) Any modification or action proposed under paragraph (i) above may be made in respect of some series only of the Debt Securities Capable of Aggregation and, for the avoidance of doubt, the provisions described in this Condition 12(d) (Multiple Series Aggregation – Two limb voting) may be used for different groups of two or more series of Debt Securities Capable of Aggregation simultaneously. (e) Reserved Matters In these Conditions, “Reserved Matter” means any proposal: (i) to change the date, or the method of determining the date, for payment of principal, interest or any other amount in respect of the Notes, to reduce or cancel the amount of principal, interest or any other amount payable on any date in respect of the Notes or to change the method of calculating the amount of principal, interest or any other amount payable in respect of the Notes on any date; (ii) to change the currency in which any amount due in respect of the Notes is payable or the place in which any payment is to be made; (iii) to change the majority required to pass an Extraordinary Resolution, a Written Resolution or any other resolution of Noteholders or the number or percentage of votes required to be cast, or the number or percentage of Notes required to be held, in connection with the taking of any decision or action by or on behalf of the Noteholders or any of them; (iv) to change this definition, or the definition of “Extraordinary Resolution”, “Single Series Extraordinary Resolution”, “Multiple Series Single Limb Extraordinary Resolution”, “Multiple Series Two Limb Extraordinary Resolution”, “Written Resolution”, “Single Series Written Resolution”, “Multiple Series Single Limb Written Resolution” or “Multiple Series Two Limb Written Resolution”; 39 (v) to change the definition of “debt securities” or “Debt Securities Capable of Aggregation”; (vi) to change the definition of “Uniformly Applicable”; (vii) to change the definition of “outstanding” or to modify the provisions of Condition 12(i) (Notes controlled by the Issuer); (viii) to change the legal ranking of the Notes as set out in Condition 1(b) (Status); (ix) to change any provision of the Notes describing circumstances in which such Notes may be declared due and payable prior to their scheduled maturity date, as set out in Condition 8 (Events of Default); (x) to change the law governing the Notes, any of the arrangements specified in such Notes to enable proceedings to be taken or the Issuer’s waiver of immunity, in respect of actions or proceedings brought by any Noteholder, as set out in Condition 17 (Governing Law and Arbitration); (xi) to impose any condition on or otherwise change the Issuer’s obligation to make payments of principal, interest or any other amount in respect of the Notes, including by way of the addition of a call option; (xii) to modify the provisions of this Condition 12(e) (Reserved Matters); (xiii) except as permitted by any related guarantee or security agreement, to release any agreement guaranteeing or securing payments under the Notes or to change the terms of any such guarantee or security; (xiv) to exchange or substitute all the Notes for, or convert all the Notes into, other obligations or securities of the Issuer or any other person, or to modify any provision of these Conditions in connection with any exchange or substitution of such Notes for, or the conversion of such Notes into, any other obligations or securities of the Issuer or any other person, which would result in the Conditions as so modified being less favourable to the Noteholders which are subject to the Conditions as so modified than: (A) the provisions of the other obligations or debt securities of the Issuer or any other person resulting from the relevant exchange or substitution or conversion; or (B) if more than one series of other obligations or debt securities results from the relevant exchange or substitution or conversion, the provisions of the resulting series of debt securities having the largest aggregate principal amount. (f) Information Prior to or on the date that the Issuer proposes any Extraordinary Resolution or Written Resolution pursuant to Condition 12(b) (Modification of this Series of Notes only), Condition 12(c) (Multiple Series Aggregation – Single limb voting) or Condition 12(d) (Multiple Series Aggregation – Two limb voting), the Issuer shall publish in accordance with Condition 13 (Aggregation Agent; Aggregation Procedures): (i) a description of the Issuer’s economic and financial circumstances which are, in the Issuer’s opinion, relevant to the request for any potential modification or 40 action, a description of the Issuer’s existing debts and a description of its broad policy reform programme and provisional macroeconomic outlook; (ii) if the Issuer shall at the time have entered into an arrangement for financial assistance with multilateral and/or other major creditors or creditor groups and/or an agreement with any such creditors regarding debt relief, a description of any such arrangement or agreement and where permitted under the information disclosure policies of the multilateral or such other creditors, as applicable, copies of the arrangement or agreement shall be provided; (iii) a description of the Issuer’s proposed treatment of external debt securities that fall outside the scope of any multiple series aggregation and its intentions with respect to any other debt securities and its other major creditor groups; and (iv) if any proposed modification or action contemplates debt securities being aggregated in more than one group of debt securities, a description of the proposed treatment of each such group, as required for a notice convening a Meeting in Condition 12(a)(iv)(G). (g) Claims Valuation For the purpose of calculating the par value of the Notes and any affected series of debt securities which are to be aggregated with the Notes in accordance with Condition 12(c) (Multiple Series Aggregation – Single limb voting) and Condition 12(d) (Multiple Series Aggregation – Two limb voting), the Issuer may appoint a Calculation Agent. The Issuer shall, with the approval of the Aggregation Agent and any appointed Calculation Agent, promulgate the methodology in accordance with which the Calculation Agent will calculate the par value of the Notes and such affected series of debt securities. In any such case where a Calculation Agent is appointed, the same person will be appointed as the Calculation Agent for the Notes and each other affected series of debt securities for these purposes, and the same methodology will be promulgated for each affected series of debt securities. (h) Manifest error, etc. The Agency Agreement may be amended without the consent of the holder of any Note for the purposes of, as determined by the Issuer, curing any ambiguity or of curing, correcting or supplementing any defective or inconsistent provisions contained therein or herein, to take into account further issues of notes pursuant to Condition 15 (Further Issues) or in any manner that the Issuer may deem necessary or desirable and that will not adversely affect, in the opinion of the Issuer, in any material respect, the interests of the Noteholders. (i) Notes controlled by the Issuer For the purposes of (i) determining the right to attend and vote at any Meeting, or the right to sign or confirm in writing, or authorise the signature of, any Written Resolution, (ii) Condition 12(a) (Convening Meetings of Noteholders; Conduct of Meetings of Noteholders; Written Resolutions); and (iii) Condition 13 (Aggregation Agent; Aggregation Procedures), any Notes which are for the time being held by or on behalf of the Issuer or by or on behalf of any person which is owned or controlled directly or indirectly by the Issuer or by any public sector instrumentality of the Issuer shall be disregarded and be deemed not to remain outstanding, where: (i) “public sector instrumentality” means the Ministry of Ukraine, the National Bank of Ukraine, any other department, ministry or agency of the government 41 of Ukraine or any corporation, trust, financial institution or other entity owned or controlled by the government of Ukraine or any of the foregoing; and (ii) “control” means the power, directly or indirectly, through the ownership of voting securities or other ownership interests or through contractual control or otherwise, to direct the management of or elect or appoint a majority of the board of directors or other persons performing similar functions in lieu of, or in addition to, the board of directors of a corporation, trust, financial institution or other entity. A Note will also be deemed to be not outstanding if the Note has previously been cancelled or delivered for cancellation or held for reissuance but not reissued, or, where relevant, the Note has previously been called for redemption in accordance with its terms or previously become due and payable at maturity or otherwise and the Issuer has previously satisfied its obligations to make all payments due in respect of the Note in accordance with its terms. In advance of any Meeting, or in connection with any Written Resolution, the Issuer shall provide to the Fiscal Agent a copy of the certificate prepared pursuant to Condition 13(d) (Certificate) which includes information on the total number of Notes which are for the time being held by or on behalf of the Issuer or by or on behalf of any person which is owned or controlled directly or indirectly by the Issuer or by any public sector instrumentality of the Issuer and, as such, such Notes shall be disregarded and deemed not to remain outstanding for the purposes of ascertaining the right to attend and vote at any Meeting or the right to sign, or authorise the signature of, any Written Resolution in respect of any such Meeting. The Fiscal Agent shall make any such certificate available for inspection during normal business hours at its Specified Office and, upon reasonable request, will allow copies of such certificate to be taken. (j) Publication The Issuer shall publish all Extraordinary Resolutions and Written Resolutions which have been determined by the Aggregation Agent to have been duly passed in accordance with Condition 13(g) (Manner of publication). (k) Exchange and Conversion Any Extraordinary Resolutions or Written Resolutions which have been duly passed and which modify any provision of, or action in respect of, the Conditions may be implemented at the Issuer’s option by way of a mandatory exchange or conversion of the Notes and each other affected series of debt securities, as the case may be, into new debt securities containing the modified terms and conditions if the proposed mandatory exchange or conversion of the Notes is notified to Noteholders at the time notification is given to the Noteholders as to the proposed modification or action. Any such exchange or conversion shall be binding on all Noteholders.
St/2 написав:aeroservis Дефолта не будет 3/4 спишут и платеж через 5 лет
Я думаю, спишут максимум 40%, а выплаты возобновят после окончания войны//)
Согласен. Звучит более реально, исходя из текущих цен на бонды: 0.6 * 50% что все будет хорошо * дисконтируемый поток (после войны). К тому же падение ВВП тоже около 35-40% намечается. Не последний показатель для бондхолдеров
San написав:Согласен. Звучит более реально, исходя из текущих цен на бонды: 0.6 * 50% что все будет хорошо * дисконтируемый поток (после войны). К тому же падение ВВП тоже около 35-40% намечается. Не последний показатель для бондхолдеров
С ВВП есть маленькая обманочька. Одно дело, Доноры дают кредит НБУ, тот через курсовую стабильность тратит, а украинцы покупают евробляхи. Так сяк евробляха создает мультипликатор, да и амортизируется медленно. А сейчас дают кредит, на который покупают снаряды и топливо. Танчики поездили, по стреляли и это всё стоит 0. Война я все понимаю.
Сейчас в место Сандоры польские соки. И солдат в отпуске тратит боевые, а деньги уходят зарубеж, а продукт в грунт. Потому ВВП он как суслик, он как бы есть, но его как бы нет. самое сложное будет после войны
У меня складывается такое ощущение, что эти "инсайдерские" новости про реструктуризацию запущены для того, чтобы нужным людям выкупить паниксейл и сделать свои 300% за пару-тройку месяцев, бо в лондонах жизнь дорогая. А вы, дорогие украинцы, и дальше слушайте сказочки про помощь армии по 8-10% в гривне...