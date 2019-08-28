Форуми / Персональні Фінанси / Лайфхаки. Корисні поради / Лаунж Кей Лаунж Кей + Додати

Додано: Чет 29 сер, 2019 18:04
maxim2014 написав: On October 1st, 2019 we will be increasing the fee for chargeable lounge visits to $32

А мне прислали что проход будет теперь стоить 28 Евро.Это у них курс больше чем 1,14 получается. Прикольно

Было 2 письма... в одном цены в евро, во втором - в долларе.

ЗЫ видимо округляют до целого числа и в большую сторону



полная версия ) Dear Customer,



On October 1st, 2019 we will be increasing the fee for chargeable lounge visits to $32 (€28) per visit per person. Any complimentary visits included as a part of your LoungeKey benefit will not be affected by this fee increase.



Lounge visit fees have remained the same since LoungeKey was launched, and during this time we have done all we can to absorb the rising costs of providing worldwide airport lounge access to our customers. We have unfortunately reached the point where we need to make an adjustment to our prices to maintain the quality offering of LoungeKey.



Since our launch, we have been committed to growing our network and bringing our customers Worldwide airport lounge access. We are proud that our customers can now access over 1000 lounges, as well as a selection of dining, spa and relaxation experiences, which are supported by a 24x7 multilingual customer services team. Our latest LoungeKey app was developed to respond to the evolving needs of travelers around the world, using leading edge technology to enhance our customers’ travel experiences.



Raising our fees ensures we can maintain the quality offering of LoungeKey and continue to invest in both the growth of offerings available to customers and the quality experience offered. Should you have any queries, you can find answers to most questions in our online FAQ section.



Why are you increasing lounge visit fees?

When will the new visit fees come into effect?

The new visit fees for customer who receive LoungeKey as a benefit will be effective October 1st, 2019. Any chargeable visits before this date will be processed at the previous published lounge visit fee.



I do not want to pay the new visit fees, what rights do I have?

The new visit fees for customer who receive LoungeKey as a benefit will be effective from October 1st, 2019. As a customer of the program you have agreed to pay the prevailing rate for visit fees. If you are not happy to pay these new fees and you wish to cancel your LoungeKey access you must speak directly with your card issuer. Unfortunately, the LoungeKey customer services team will not be able to support you with this query.



Why was I not informed that visit fees were increasing?

Where an email address is held against the customer record, we have communicated the fee increase. If you have not received an email, please contact your card issued to provide your current contact details. Unfortunately, the LoungeKey customer services team will not be able to support you with this query.



How do I know what visit fee I will be charged for a recent visit?

Any visits taken from October 1st, 2019 will be charged at the new rate. Visits taken prior to this will be charged at the previously published lounge visit fee.



Where can I see which visit fee I have been charged for a recent visit?

Log in to your online account on the website and view your visit history

OR

Log in to your app and view your visit history.



I’ve recently received a declined visit payment communication following a recent visit, will I be charged the new visit price?

This will depend on the date on which the visit occurred. Any visits made after October 1st, 2019 will be charged at the new lounge visit rate. Any visits made prior to this date will be charged at the previous rate.



Does this visit price increase affect all lounges?

Yes, the new visit fees will apply to any customer or guest chargeable visits made to any of the lounges or non-lounge experiences including dining, spa and relaxation offers around the world.



Does the new price increase affect guest visits?

Yes, the new visit fees apply to all chargeable visits made. For more details on how this impacts the plan you are on please contact your card issuer directly.



With the lounge visit fee increasing, does this mean the equivalent value of credit available at LoungeKey airport partners (cafes, restaurants and other non-lounge experiences) will increase accordingly?

Where customer pay for their visit or guest visits, these particular offers may not represent best value. We advise members to visit our app or website to review full conditions of access before visiting.



Can I cancel my LoungeKey?

We’d be sorry to see you go, but if you really do need to cancel your LoungeKey access, please contact your card issuer as unfortunately our LoungeKey customer services team are not able to support this query.



Will you be opening more lounges?

With LoungeKey you have access to over 1000 airport lounges and non-lounge experiences around the world with new options being added every month. Details of newly added lounges are added to our lounge search on the LoungeKey website or app.



What new or extra benefit can I expect?

We’re constantly striving to further improve and develop the LoungeKey offering, providing our customer with access to the very best possible experiences each time they travel. New technology behind the scenes enables us to improve your travel experience. Expect to see new features and benefits being rolled out in the coming months.



My LoungeKey plan includes complimentary visits, will this price increase mean I have fewer visits included in my plan?

No, the number of complimentary visits included within your plan will not change. However, any visits taken over the complimentary allowance will be charged at the new visit fee from the October 1st, 2019.

