CORRECTED-Japan power prices hit zero as coronavirus hammers industrial activity

(Corrects May 13 item to show price in penultimate paragraph was 0.01 yen, not 0.1)



TOKYO, May 13 (Reuters) - Electricity prices in Japan are hitting the lowest price possible, effectively zero, with increasing regularity as the coronavirus pandemic slows industrial activity, while renewable energy supplies such as solar increase as summer approaches.



Day-ahead prices on the Japan Electric Power Exchange (JEPX) touched a low of 0.01 yen ($0.0001) per kilowatt hour (kWh) for the first time in February but since the government declared a state of emergency in April they have traded at that level for several hours on an increasing number of days during normal business hours.