Last week, thermal coal prices in Europe continued to strengthen above 170 USD/t.

On 09.09.2021 October futures on the TTF hub in the Netherlands reached USD 690 per 1,000 m3 or EUR 56.35/MWh (+4.85 EUR/MWh to September 01, 2021).



Prices of 5500 kcal/kg NAR coal of domestic production in the port of Qinhuangdao rose above $170 USD/t.



Australian thermal coal prices have increased above 175 USD/t due to a ban on coal mining from 05.08.2021 to 10.09.2021 because of the COVID-19 outbreak.



Australia’s August coal mining ban and a reduction in coking coal in China’s domestic market forced Chinese steel producers to buy Australian coking coal from Asian traders, pushing Australian-origin metallurgical coal indices above $290.