Last week, the European thermal coal indices remained over 170 USD/t

Prices of 5500 kcal/kg NAR coal of domestic production in the port of Qinhuangdao climbed over 190 USD/t amid limited supply on the Chinese domestic market.

The limited supply of coking coal by key coal-mining countries, as well as high prices in the PRC domestic market, forced Chinese steel mills to buy Australian material from Asian traders, strengthening indices of the Australian material above 350 USD/t.