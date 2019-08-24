RSS
Finance.UA
Домашні фінанси
Міняйло
Головна Учасники Пошук FAQ Правила Зворотній зв'язок
Форуми
/
Важливі теми
/
Канал портала в Telegram!

Канал портала в Telegram!
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Forex в Україні - Технічний аналіз курсів валют Форекс
Прогноз курсу долара і євро, обмін валют, технічний аналіз EUR/USD на ринку Форекс
  #<123
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 25 сер, 2019 05:46

Покупаем Родину. мелкими и оптовыми партиями, строго по отра

кто хочет "родину продать"? в Lend-Lease, Resourses Lease, or later could be revised and additionally contscted forms maintainng bill of Tital Leas ущучив наглухо под ноль всех конкуреных игроков под ноль, в асфальт на уровне идеологий, суммы знаний и возможности тысячекратного возврата вливаний... в долгочрочной перспективе regarding maxima "buisness for buisness lupus est" , must be used as building material for up+scaling network. We are opened for yours proposals, buisness plans, and disripting traditional markets conceptions, ideas and buisness models with regarding and conucture of national legal-illegal interaction models, and trustees and curation projects, risk-management featured to targeted long-term Lend/resources/other assets - standarted and modified for better for gaining participants benefits at win-win principles to comply. Please send your letters, ieeas and offers to me, freeagent for mergers and accquiring contracrts with transnational corporations, to yuri.kruhlov@gmail.com
yurii_kruhlov
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 44
З нами з: 16.10.18
Подякував: 1 раз.
Подякували: 3 раз.
 
Профіль
  #<123
Форум:
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Зараз переглядають цей форум: Немає зареєстрованих користувачів і 1 гість
Модератори: ТупУм, Ірина_, Модератор

Видалити встановлені форумом файли cookie
Зараз обговорюється
Все материалы
Топ
відповідей
Топ
користувачів
В контексті FINANCE.UA
Топ новини
Реклама

Форуми Finance.ua


Finance.ua


При використанні матеріалів даної сторінки посилання на FINANCE.UA обов'язкове,
для інтернет-видань - гіперпосилання, не закрите для індексації пошуковими системами.
Copyright © 2000-2011 Файненс.ЮА. Конфіденційність.
Powered by phpBB.