The campers, some clad in combat fatigues, carefully aim their assault rifles. Their instructor offers advice: Don’t think of your target as a human being.So when these boys and girls shoot, they will shoot to kill.Most are in their teens, but some are as young as 8 years old. They are at a summer camp created by one of Ukraine’s radical nationalist groups, hidden in a forest in the west of the country, that was visited by The Associated Press. The camp has two purposes: to train children to defend their country from Russians and their sympathisers — and to spread nationalist ideology.“We never aim guns at people,” instructor Yuri “Chornota” Cherkashin tells them. “So we can and should aim at them.”It is important, he says, to inculcate the nation’s youth with nationalist thought, so