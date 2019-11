A single suitable IQ-measurement from the Ukraine wasreported by Prozorovskaya, Grigoriev and Lynn (2010). It wasconducted on a sample from the cities of Kiev, Belaya and Tserkovand had a mean age of 15.25y. Its mean raw score was 44.10, whichis at the 36.19th GBR-P and equivalent to an uncor. IQ of 94.70,reduced by 6.09 for FE-correction to 88.61. Results from TIMSS-2007 and 2011 were converted into a SAS-IQ of 91.54, giving theUkraine a final national IQ of 90.07.