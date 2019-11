...

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office on Wednesday announced that it had opened an investigation into the publication of the journalists' names and contact information under article 171.1 of the Ukrainian Criminal Code, which covers "obstruction to journalism."

...

"Publishing journalists' private contact details puts them at risk. At worst this action could be read as a thinly veiled call to target them," CPJ Europe and Central Asia Program Coordinator Nina Ognianova said. "That a member of parliament should praise these reckless actions is galling. Instead of heralding attempts to *** journalists, politicians and officials should track down those responsible and show there is no place for these tactics in Ukraine."

...

The signatories - reporters with Ukrainian broadcaster Hromadske TV, the Moscow-based newspaper Novaya Gazeta, Polish daily Gazeta Wyborcza, the BBC, The New York Times, The Daily Beast, The Economist, and others - said that by obtaining accreditation from the separatists, they were able to inform the public of the crimes committed in the area, including the downing of a Malaysian Airlines plane over the region in July 2014.

...