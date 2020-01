Update 5: Bloomberg has now confirmed WaPo's reporting, adding that at least nine rockets have now hit Al-Asad Airbase. There have also been reports of IRGC commanders claiming to have launched "tens of missiles" at the base.



* * *



Update 4: Confirmation at last.



After hours of vague and unconvincing reports about a string of attacks on US buildings in Iraq, the Washington Post has apparently confirmed that at least one of the attacks - the most recent to be reported - is real.