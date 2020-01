Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Thursday that he and his delegation will give up their seats at an international Holocaust event in Jerusalem so that survivors of Nazis’ genocide of Jews could attend instead.



Four of Israel’s government ministers have also said they will let survivors take their places at the event.

...

On Wednesday the Ynet website reported that Environment Protection Minister Ze’ev Elkin, Science and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis, Justice Minster Amir Ohana, and Housing Minister Yifat Sasha Bitan had all volunteered to give up their places to any Holocaust survivors who want to attend. Former minister Ayelet Shaked, government secretary Tzachi Braverman, and acting director-general of the Prime Minister’s Office Ronen Peretz also said they would hand over their tickets to survivors.