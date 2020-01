Додано: Суб 25 січ, 2020 18:56

A military transport aircraft Il-76TD of the Ukrainian company Sky Avia Trans was hit by drones at the airport in Misrata, Libya on August 5, Ukraine ’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said. Officials in Kyiv blamed the attack on Russia.The attack on the plane caused $2 million in damages to the company, Sky Avia Trans Director Olena Malakhova told The Page.Who attacked? Were there weapons on board?The attack began shortly after the plane flew from Turkey ’s capital Ankara to Misrata Airport in Libya. Bloomberg said the attack was carried out by Russia-backed General Khalifa Haftar, leader of the Russia-backed Libyan National Army, which has been waging a months-long offensive to take the capital.так що війна йде скрізь, і Україна не останній гравець,так що Кучерявий рано списав неньку на звалище історії