14 January 2018

...

We've based our map on the results of three WIN/Gallup International polls, taken in 2008, 2009 and 2015.

...

The 20 least religious countries



China - 7% feel religious

Japan - 13%

Estonia - 16%

Sweden - 19%

Norway - 21%

Czech Republic - 23%

Hong Kong - 26%

Netherlands - 26%

Israel - 30%

United Kingdom - 30%

New Zealand - 33%

Australia - 34%

Azerbaijan - 34%

Belarus - 34%

Cuba - 34%

Germany - 34%

Vietnam - 34%

Spain - 37%

Switzerland - 38%

Albania - 39% (three other countries - Austria, Hungary and Luxembourg - also returned a result of 39%)