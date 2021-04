Додано: Пон 12 кві, 2021 19:06

On board the aging presidential chopper, which retains a degree of well-worn comfort, Zelensky shouts above the engine noise of how the US is a "good friend" of Ukraine, but that President Biden "must do more," to deter Russia and help bring this conflict to an end.More weapons, more money to fight, and, crucially, more support to join NATO, the Western military alliance where an attack on one member commits all to respond, he explained."If they [the US] see Ukraine in NATO, they have to say it directly, and do it. Not words," Zelensky told CNN.Вірно говоритьBut the chances of that are slim, amid concerns that moving Ukraine closer to NATO membership would provoke Moscow, possibly fueling a broader conflict."Maybe you are right," Zelensky responds."But what now is going on? What we do here? What do our people do here? They fight."At the front line, Zelensky led a minute of silence for the fallen.With or without NATO, this is his country's reality. Ukraine is at war.З НАТО чи без НАТО Україна має війну.