(Політичні дискусії)

...

ATC: 09:31:42: RYR 1TZ for security reason we recommend you to land at UMMS.



Pilot: Ok...that..it..understood give us alternate please.

...

Pilot: Could you give us frequency for (unreadable) company so that we would be able to (unreadable).



ATC: RYR 1TZ say again what frequency do you need.



Pilot: We just need to quawk with the operation of the company, if there any frequency for that (unreadable).



ATC. Do you need RYR operation frequency?



Pilot: That is correct 1TZ.

...

Pilot: Can you say again the IATA code of the airport that authorities recommended us to divert to?



ATC: RYR 1TZ roger, standby please.



Pilot: OK, I give you (unreadable) can you say again IATA code of the airport that authorities have recommended us to divert to?

...

Pilot: 09:41:58: RYR 1TZ Again, this recommendation to divert to Minsk where did it come from?Where did it come from?Company? Did it come from departure airport authorities or arrival airport authorities?



ATC: RYR 1TZ this is our recommendations.



Pilot: can you say again?



ATC: RYR 1TZ this is our recommendations.



Pilot : unreadable.



Pilot:Did you say that your recommendation?



ATC: RYR 1TZ , Charlie-Charlie.