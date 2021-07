Додано: Суб 03 лип, 2021 18:32

Some 500 Co-op supermarket stores in Sweden have been forced to close due to an ongoing "colossal" cyber-attack affecting organisations around the world.Co-op Sweden says it closed more than half of its 800 stores on Friday after point-of-sale tills and self-service checkouts stopped working.The supermarket was not targeted by hackers directly - but is one of a growing number of organisations affected by an attack on a large software supplier the company uses.Cyber researchers say about 200 businesses have been hit by this "colossal" ransomware attack, which had mainly affected the US.Cyber-security firm Huntress Labs said the hack targeted Florida-based IT company Kaseya before spreading through corporate networks that use its software. The firm believes the Russia-linked REvil ransomware gang was responsible.Рашики атакували шведські супер маркети. Кібератака.