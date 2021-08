Додано: Чет 26 сер, 2021 08:02

Kamala Harris has ‘unprecedented’ negative rating

Going back 28 years in NBC polling, no other new vice president has been welcomed so coldly by Americans as the Democrat and first woman in the job.

Panicked Democrats switch from 'defund' to 'refund' the police

The Democratic Party’s quest to defund police forces, an act in which it kowtowed to its hard-left-wing base, has come to a very bitter end. The resulting surge in violent crime has produced a massive public backlash that threatens the careers of elected Democrats throughout the nation. Naturally, the endangered species is trying to distance itself swiftly from the wreckage that “defund the police” has left behind.

Not 'going to be possible' to get all Americans out of Afghanistan, warns ex-advisor to U.S. special operations

Seth Jones, a former advisor to U.S. special operations in Afghanistan, told CNBC he does not think the U.S. will be able to remove the nearly 1,500 Americans still left in Afghanistan before the Aug. 31 deadline set by President Joe Biden.

ps. не здивован, вона якась пришиблена...Чьо, на коліна вже не стають?Бідену таліби щробили класичну розтяжечку, Трампусік би до такого не довів