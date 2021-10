Ukrainian написав:

Цікавий поворот, брати Шефір, Яковлев, Баканов і пан президент.В Шефіра та Яковлева квартири в Лондоні на пару млн фунтів за якими доглядає фірма з РосіїZelenskiy, the Shefir brothers, and Yakovlev each held a 25% stake in Maltex.On 13 March 2019, two weeks before the first round of voting in Ukraine’s election, Zelenskiy gave his quarter stake in Maltex to Serhiy Shefir, documents show. It is unclear if Shefir paid Zelenskiy. Bakanov witnessed this secret transfer and signed the offshore papers.Shefir owns two top-end properties – a three-bedroom apartment in an Edwardian mansion block in Regent’s Park bought in 2016 for £1.575m, and another three-bedroom flat in nearby Baker Street, opposite the Sherlock Holmes Museum, and purchased for £2.2m, according to Land Registry records.Meanwhile, Yakovlev’s BVI company Candlewood Investments owns a luxury flat in a Victorian mansion block in Artillery Row, Westminster.A Russian company that bills itself as an “individual service for high status clients” manages them.