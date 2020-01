Додано: Чет 16 січ, 2020 07:19

Исходя из этой статьи рост цен недвижимости в Англии самый быстрый за год.UK house prices increased at the fastest annual rate in more than a year in the run-up to the UK general election, official figures show.The latest property price data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show average prices rose by 2.2% in the year to November, a significant uptick on the 1.3% year-on-year growth recorded in October.The average home broke through the £250,000 mark in England, up 1.7% to £251,000, with every part of the UK except the east of England showing gains in values.He added that the so-called “Boris bounce” had also increased market confidence since November, while an increasingly expected Bank of England cut to interest rates could fuel buyer demand further. -Mark Harris, chief executive of mortgage broker SPF Private Clients, said the election had given prices a “kickstart,” and suggested December’s figures would make for more relevant reading about the market. -Jeremy Leaf, former RICS residential chairman and a north London estate agent, said price growth had also been “underpinned by a shortage of stock and insufficient housebuilding in areas where people most want to live.” -