Ринок нерухомості.
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 23 лют, 2020 10:09

  change_pm написав:
  Gastarbaiter написав:
  change_pm написав:Хочу сказати, що стаття досить корисна. Показує, чому вигідніше з точки зору оптимізації податків мати нерухомість в Англії, а не Україні чи Польші.

В Польше тоже можно уменьшать базу налогообложения на сумму расходов. В том числе процентов по ипотеке и амортизации недвижимости.


А з податками що? 8 чи 18 чи 32, так?

До речі, в Україні нічого списати не виїде, немає законодавчої бази. Тобто куди в Україні не сунься, скрізь, щоб бути в прибутку, треба мінімум в "сірій зоні" працювати, тобто зовсім по правилам = вилетиш в трубу!

Ось мені цікаво, навіщо така "гнила" система була побудована?


Gastarbaiterу нема, що сказати на цю тему, а ті хто мають, чомусь своєю практикою не діляться. Ну, що ж, я на таке і очікував. Це відносится до тих, хто міг би поділитись інформацією, але тримає все в собі.

Ділюсь тим, що нарив про оподаткування в Польші. https://assets.airbnb.com/help/airbnb-p ... and-en.pdf

● 18% and 32% - taxation according to the general rules, where income is treated as rental income;
● 19% - for business profits if you applied for a flat tax rate and the rental income is qualified as income earned from a business activity (due to the fact that such activity can be described as organised, professional and continuous);
● 8.5% and 12.5% - for lump sum taxation (if the taxpayer applied for these rules).

Тобто податок 18% / 32% чи 8.5% / 12.5%, в посиланні більш менш розписано що до чого.

Under flat tax rate of business income (19%) and lump sum tax for rental income (8.5% and 12.5%), there are no tax free amounts. Therefore, once you are in receipt of this type of income you will fall within the charge to tax in Poland.

The following expenses are generally allowable as deductions:
● Interest on the loan (excluding the loan instalment),
● Costs incurred to maintain the property, maintenance fees,
● Renovation costs, if they serve to preserve the property in a proper condition and not only increase its value (real estate preservation but not improvement).

The expenses, however, are not allowed to be deducted if a lump sum taxation (8,5% and 12,5%) has been chosen.

Немає ніяких виключень чи можливості щось списати при податку 8.5% / 12.5%, він сплачується з усієї сумми. При податку 18% / 32% можна списати деякі витрати на ведення діяльності, але все рівно податок 18% буде від мінімальної суми, немає ніяких виключень, як в Англії.
