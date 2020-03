Додано: Вів 24 бер, 2020 09:45

Here in the UK, we love our furry friends. 93% of us agree that owning a pet makes them happy and there’s no doubt that the United Kingdom is a nation of pet lovers, with 40% of the population owning some type of animal.However, those who are renting, or looking to rent, might be out of luck, as finding a landlord that considers pets can be slim pickings.As part of the research, CIA Landlord surveyed 500 landlords to find out the reasons behind their reluctance to allowing pets on the property. The majority answered that they were ‘worried about pets injuring other tenants’, with ‘worried about pets not being properly trained’ being the second-highest concern (39% and 35% respectively).Ось це цікаво:The results of the survey show that only 18% of landlords asked said they allow all types of pets within their property. But this doesn’t stopА це ще цікавіше:On average, 3більше тутай