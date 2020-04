The government plans to borrow £225bn from bond market investors in just four months to fund the huge increase in public spending during the coronavirus pandemic.

In an early indicator of the soaring financial costs of the crisis, the Treasury said its debt management office – which sells bonds to finance the government’s spending requirements – would offer investors £180bn worth of gilts to buy between May and July, on top of £45bn already planned for April.

Taken together the borrowing requirement in the first four months of the new year comes close to the annual peak in gilt sales recorded during the financial crisis, when Britain sold £227.6bn of bonds in 2009-10.

Before the coronavirus struck, the government had planned to sell about £160bn worth of bonds in 2020-21 to fund its expenditure and service its debts.