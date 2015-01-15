Ринок нерухомості. Ціни на квартири та земельні ділянки, аналітика, прогнози. Купівля та продаж нерухомості, оренда квартир та офісів, пропозиції комерційної нерухомості. Ріелтори та агентства нерухомості в Україні
Останні новини: - Прибуток банка Ллойд впав в першому кварталі на 95%
LONDON (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY.L) first quarter pretax profit was all but erased by provisions against expected bad loans due to the coronavirus pandemic, although Britain’s biggest bank said on Thursday it was well placed to help with a recovery. Viewed as a bellwether for the wider British economy as the country’s largest provider of home loans and one of its biggest business lenders, Lloyds reported pre-tax profit of 74 million pounds, down from 1.6 billion pounds the previous year.
- І той же самий Ллойд банк очікує можливе падіння цін на нерухомість на 10% в цьому році, 10.9% в 2021 і 12.9% в 2022 році...
Tucked away at the back of Lloyds Banking Group’s first-quarter results this week were some startling figures. If the economic crisis were to seriously worsen, it said, house prices could fall by 10 per cent this year, then by another 10.9 per cent in 2021, then by a further 12.9 per cent in 2022. Overall, property values could fall by 30.2 per cent over three years, which would be unprecedented in modern times. The peak-to-trough fall in house prices after the banking crisis in 2007-09 was 19.4 per cent, according to Nationwide.
Перше, для розуміння рівня моральних якостей лендлорда в порівнянні з "крущельницькими чи медовими" лендлордами.
Друге, для розуміння розміру капітала. У чувачка 80 квартир в НЙ
But Mr. Salerno said in an interview on Thursday that he did not care about losing his rental income in April, nor did he care to calculate the amount that he would not be collecting from his 80 apartments. He said he had about 200 to 300 tenants in total. He is likely forgoing hundreds of thousands of dollars in income by canceling April rent. His only interest, he said, was in alleviating stress for his renters, even those who were still employed and now working from home.
RomaS написав:50 то занадто. Прогнозую до 30% нерухомість і до 20 оренда.
Це в 21 році, на початку. Далі, в залежності від геополітики в деяких містах України можливі ціни, як в сталіно
Чесно кажучи, я буду робити так. Ніяких покупок ніякої нерухомості на протязі наступних 2-3 років. Якраз тоді вже буде видно більш-менш до чого все йде.
Десь рік-два готівковий доляр чи маленькі депо по західних банках, але невеличкі суми. Наприклад, у вас 100 куе, зробіть 10 депо по різних банках.
Я допускаю думку, що через деяких час західні і українські банки, і взагалі світу доведеться "обнулити" вклади. Який при цьому буде трешхолд - це ВАЖЛИВЕ питання Але думаю, що 10куе на людину в західному світі не тронуть. Так би мовити, межа виживання.
Тому кеш то кул, але і він може нафіг згоріти. Тому якась нерухомість може допомогти спасти ваші заощадження. Але треба правильно вибирати де ж її мати. І вчасно вийти з кешу, імхо десь через 2 роки.
В любому випадку, я прийшов до думки, що шанси в сучасній ситуації зберегти велику суму грошей виглядає складною задачею
For Jamie Moodie, a landlord in south-west London, the fallout from coronavirus has hit hard. His monthly income from his portfolio of 23 properties has dropped by £4,100 since lockdown began. Some of Moodie's European tenants left the country before lockdown, leaving two properties empty. He has little hope of getting back the lost rent, as currently he “can’t fill those properties, I can’t show them to anyone”. Some of his tenants have also lost their jobs and are no longer paying rent. He is one of many landlords feeling new pressure. The outbreak is set to cause lasting damage to the sector that could mean disastrous problems for renters further down the line. The cut to income represents 20pc of his revenue.
23 об"єкта в Лондоні. Падіння доходу на 4100 фунтів, і це 20% його місяцного доходу. Богатенький такий собі лендлорд
Рахуєте в якій валюті? Бо в нас продаж зазвичай у валюті, а оренда в основному в гривні. З приводу продажів згоден - протягом року мінус 15-30% у різних сегментах може й побачимо. А от з орендою не згоден - зараз трохи вниз, влітку залишимось на тому ж рівні, але вже на початку осіні гривнева вартість оренди повернеться до цін лютого 2020 року.