For Jamie Moodie, a landlord in south-west London, the fallout from coronavirus has hit hard.

His monthly income from his portfolio of 23 properties has dropped by £4,100 since lockdown began.

Some of Moodie's European tenants left the country before lockdown, leaving two properties empty. He has little hope of getting back the lost rent, as currently he “can’t fill those properties, I can’t show them to anyone”. Some of his tenants have also lost their jobs and are no longer paying rent.

He is one of many landlords feeling new pressure. The outbreak is set to cause lasting damage to the sector that could mean disastrous problems for renters further down the line.

The cut to income represents 20pc of his revenue.