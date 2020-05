The U.S. budget deficit may quadruple this year to almost $4 trillion. Projections from the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB) say that by 2023 U.S. debt held by the public will surpass records set in the post-World War II years.

And these projections only include spending enacted so far—in a three-month-old crisis that has seen emergency Congressional appropriations top $2.3 trillion. Additional spending is almost certain as the coronavirus pandemic destroys millions of jobs and thousands of businesses while slashing tax revenues for local and state governments.

Even before the crisis, U.S. debt-to-GDP had more than doubled to 79% in 2019 from 35% in 2007. Deficit hawks, already hard to find, disappeared once the virus shut down whole swaths of the U.S. economy. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES Act) legislation passed on a unanimous voice vote. Lawmakers understood that frugality made no sense in the face of impending economic collapse.