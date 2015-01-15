Ринок нерухомості. Ціни на квартири та земельні ділянки, аналітика, прогнози. Купівля та продаж нерухомості, оренда квартир та офісів, пропозиції комерційної нерухомості. Ріелтори та агентства нерухомості в Україні
The trade war is dragging on. The yield curve is inverting. Investors are fleeing to safety. Global growth is slowing. The stock market is dipping. The Millennials are screwed.
Recessions are never good for anyone. A sputtering economy means miserable financial, emotional, and physical-health consequences for everyone from infants to retirees. But the next one—if it happens, when it starts happening—stands to hit this much-maligned generation particularly hard. For adults between the ages of 22 and 38, after all, the last recession never really ended.....
мілленіали живуть гірше чим генХ, а генZ, будуть ще гірше (в США та Канаді, то точно)
Життя не ціль, лише подорож...it is the journey, not the destination. zenpencils.com/comic/131-c-p-cavafy-ithaka/
Що ж, основні принципи - багаті багатіють, бідні бідніють в дії. Але в Штатах/Канаді, особливо в Штатах, багато можливостей стати міліонером: - правильна ціль, наполеглива праця, трішечки вдачі і вуаля, досягнення є.
ps. Цікаво, що стаття написана ще 2019 році, і як точно відображає те, що відбувається зараз. Далі буде веселіше