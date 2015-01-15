Додано: Вів 12 тра, 2020 08:49

щоб розуміти, що світить мілленіалам та Z-поколінню в СШАThe trade war is dragging on. The yield curve is inverting. Investors are fleeing to safety. Global growth is slowing. The stock market is dipping. The Millennials are screwed.Recessions are never good for anyone. A sputtering economy means miserable financial, emotional, and physical-health consequences for everyone from infants to retirees. But the next one—if it happens, when it starts happening—stands to hit this much-maligned generation particularly hard. For adults between the ages of 22 and 38, after all, the last recession never really ended.....мілленіали живуть гірше чим генХ, а генZ, будуть ще гірше (в США та Канаді, то точно)