The average time it takes to let a rental property rose to a record 29 days in April 2020 due to the lockdown measures, the Hamptons International Lettings Index has found.

This represents an increase from 24 days in April 2019, while it took just 18 days back in April 2013.



Due to the pandemic more people are staying put, which is affecting rental demand.

Aneisha Beveridge, head of research at Hamptons International, said: “Restrictions on movement throughout April meant that those homes available to rent took much longer to let than usual.

“Demand fell back as most tenants chose to stay put and extend their existing tenancies. It took 29 days on average to let a home in Great Britain last month, the longest time recorded in any April since our records began in 2013.