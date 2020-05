Martyn James, of consumer website Resolver, told the Mirror : “It’s likely the cost of overseas package deals will double. Even when they [customers] get to their hotel, there will be no buffet and all kinds of limitations around the pool.”

Aviation expert Matt Purton said if airlines have to block middle seats for safety, consumers could expect to see a 30 per cent price rise.



Low-cost airlines could also face ­further woe if businesses opt for online conference calls rather than face-to-face meetings around the globe.

Paul Charles, of The PC Agency travel consultancy, said holiday prices will rise as “airlines will have to make more money from their economy passengers”. Hotels will also have to up their ­cleaning budgets and travel insurance premiums could rocket by 20 per cent.