New figures released by Howsy have revealed that the number of rental properties hitting the market surged by as much as +44% in some UK cities as lockdown restrictions were lifted and landlords were able to resume business.



According to the data, across 23 major UK cities, the number of rental properties now available to UK tenants has seen an immediate uplift of 5% on average. This increase has been driven by just seven cities, while the rest have seen further declines in rental stock levels.



The largest increase based on the sheer number of properties have been in London, with an additional 6,838 immediately hitting the portals, an increase of +15%.



In terms of percentage increases, Edinburgh has seen the largest influx with an uplift of +44%. Cambridge has seen rental stock bolstered by +19%, with Aberdeen (+16%) also registering a double-digit increase. Glasgow (+6%), Oxford (+5%), and Manchester (+0.2%) have also seen a lift in rental stock levels.



However, other cities are yet to see a knee-jerk market recovery, with Bristol seeing stock levels fall by -22% since April. Bournemouth (-17%) and Plymouth (-17%) have also seen some of the largest declines.