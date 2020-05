Is Gold Safe? Governments May Make Owning Gold Illegal for Private Individuals



Central banks might outlaw private gold ownership if they lose control of inflation amid the coronavirus crisis, London-based hedge fund manager Crispin Odey warned clients in a letter seen by Bloomberg on Wednesday. He was quoted by the news outlet as saying:



It is no surprise that people are buying gold. But the authorities may attempt at some point to demonetize gold, making it illegal to own as a private individual.