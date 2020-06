Could interest rates in the UK go negative, as in the Eurozone, Switzerland, Japan, Sweden and Denmark?

With the next interest rate decision due from the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee on 18 June, the debate has gained fresh impetus, due chiefly to two developments.

"The issue with the first, -0.5%, is it might do some good but it's really not a very big deal compared with what the economy is going to face. -3%, -4%, would be absolutely game-changing and, if it worked, would be incredibly helpful - but no-one can have the faintest idea whether it would work.

"This is slightly unkind, but I am…worried that this is a debate about doing something small, that may only make a little bit of difference, and something big where no-one could know whether it would be a very good thing or a bad thing."

Sir Paul, who described the manner of Mr Bailey's change of heart on negative interest rates as "strange", said the Bank would need to assure people that such a move was not at the behest of the Treasury and was not being done to "help the public finances" - by reducing government borrowing costs - but was being done as part of its mandate to bring inflation to its target of 2%.